Like we see every single month, Google recently started pushing out its February 2019 security patch to Pixel and Nexus devices. These patches may not be as exciting as full-fledged Android updates, but they do allow your phone to keep performing with the latest bug fixes and security upgrades.
These patches are usually pretty fast to make their way to devices around the globe, and looking through the AC forums, it would appear that most people already have it.
What about you? Have you received the February 2019 security patch?