One of the hallmark features of the Pixel 4 is its 90Hz display. Similar to what we've seen in phones from OnePlus and Razer, the 90Hz panel on the Pixel 4 makes everything on its screen look and feel ridiculously smooth.
It's a feature we're thrilled that Google included, but unlike other phones, the Pixel 4's 90Hz functionality comes with a few odd catches. Specifically, the 90Hz disengages when the brightness goes below 75%, and some apps like Google Maps are blacklisted from using the fast refresh rate at all.
It is fairly easy to force the 90Hz functionality at all times using a toggle in the developer options, but doing so will eat away at your battery life. Taking a look through the AC forums, this is a route a lot of our members are taking.
What about you? Do you force the Pixel 4's 90Hz display to be on all the time?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung’s unreleased Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker shown off at SDC 2019
Samsung brought its Bixby-enabled Galaxy Home Mini to SDC 2019 but still hasn't confirmed a release date.
Xbox Console Streaming games to mobile devices hits Alpha preview rings
Xbox Console Streaming allowing you to use your home Xbox to stream games to a mobile device is about to begin rolling out to users in the Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead Xbox Insider preview rings. Here's what we know so far.
This might be our first look at the Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung’s next foldable form factor seems to be a return to what people knew and loved for years: the clamshell design.
It's easy to see why these Pixel 4 XL cases are 'clear' winners
The Pixel 4 XL is a big, beautiful phone. Keep it protected without covering its design with these stellar clear cases.