One of the hallmark features of the Pixel 4 is its 90Hz display. Similar to what we've seen in phones from OnePlus and Razer, the 90Hz panel on the Pixel 4 makes everything on its screen look and feel ridiculously smooth.

It's a feature we're thrilled that Google included, but unlike other phones, the Pixel 4's 90Hz functionality comes with a few odd catches. Specifically, the 90Hz disengages when the brightness goes below 75%, and some apps like Google Maps are blacklisted from using the fast refresh rate at all.

It is fairly easy to force the 90Hz functionality at all times using a toggle in the developer options, but doing so will eat away at your battery life. Taking a look through the AC forums, this is a route a lot of our members are taking.