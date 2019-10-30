Google Pixel 4Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

One of the hallmark features of the Pixel 4 is its 90Hz display. Similar to what we've seen in phones from OnePlus and Razer, the 90Hz panel on the Pixel 4 makes everything on its screen look and feel ridiculously smooth.

It's a feature we're thrilled that Google included, but unlike other phones, the Pixel 4's 90Hz functionality comes with a few odd catches. Specifically, the 90Hz disengages when the brightness goes below 75%, and some apps like Google Maps are blacklisted from using the fast refresh rate at all.

It is fairly easy to force the 90Hz functionality at all times using a toggle in the developer options, but doing so will eat away at your battery life. Taking a look through the AC forums, this is a route a lot of our members are taking.

Lobwedgephil

I have been using forced 90hz since Tuesday on the XL, battery life has been good. No idea the difference though, sorry.

Reply
dtones39

I'm going to leave it on 90 and see how the battery fairs, too nice to have it off 80% if the time!

Reply
qnet

I don't force 90Hz. I keep my display brightness pretty high (around 83%) and have read that keeps it at 90Hz more. I haven't had any issues and like the way it runs as is, without forcing it. I did force 90Hz to investigate something else, but that didn't solve an issue I had, and it ended up being something else.

Reply
cporta

I forced 90hz on my XL and have not noticed any battery issues. Really impressed with the phone so far.

Reply

What about you? Do you force the Pixel 4's 90Hz display to be on all the time?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Get More Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 & 4 XL

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.