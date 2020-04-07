Yesterday, April 6, Google started to roll out the latest April 2020 security patch to Android devices.
As with all security patches, this one includes fixes for various bugs/issues to make your experience that much smoother. Pixel 4 owners are also in for a treat, as this update finally adds a toggle that only allows face unlock to work if your eyes are open (something that's been missing from the phone since launch).
Taking a gander through the AC forums, it looks like a lot of our members have already gotten and downloaded the new software.
What about you? Did you get the April 2020 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
