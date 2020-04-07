Google Pixel 4 XL propped up against a treeSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Yesterday, April 6, Google started to roll out the latest April 2020 security patch to Android devices.

As with all security patches, this one includes fixes for various bugs/issues to make your experience that much smoother. Pixel 4 owners are also in for a treat, as this update finally adds a toggle that only allows face unlock to work if your eyes are open (something that's been missing from the phone since launch).

Taking a gander through the AC forums, it looks like a lot of our members have already gotten and downloaded the new software.

mustang7757

Just getting the notification on Att

Scott337

Just downloaded the April update on Verizon.

wyelkins

Got it just now. Google FI

kmf1

I downloaded and installed while out, riding the gravel roads, looking for birds and other wildlife. (Not that you all wanted to know that.) All seems well, so far. I haven't read if the update includes anything else.

What about you? Did you get the April 2020 security patch?

