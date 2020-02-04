Google Pixel 4 XL propped up against a treeSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

As we see at the beginning of every new month, yesterday Google began rolling out the February 2020 security patch to its Pixel devices.

The usual assortment of bug/vulnerability fixes is offered with this month's update, along with a bunch of patches specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the new software.

holz75

Already downloading... Google unlocked on AT&amp;T.

Reply
hawklet00

just got it on my 4xl on tmo us

Reply
PaulQ

Wow! I have it too. On time! (AT&amp;T unlocked)

Reply
bhatech

Checked for update, OTA was there and installed

Reply

What about you? Did you download the February 2020 security patch?

Join the conversation in the forums!