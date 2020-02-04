As we see at the beginning of every new month, yesterday Google began rolling out the February 2020 security patch to its Pixel devices.
The usual assortment of bug/vulnerability fixes is offered with this month's update, along with a bunch of patches specifically for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.
Taking a look at the AC forums, a lot of our members are already rocking the new software.
What about you? Did you download the February 2020 security patch?
Join the conversation in the forums!
