The Galaxy Fold, one of 2019's most ambitious smartphones, hit a bump in the road last week. After being used for a couple of days by journalists, its inner display started breaking either due to a protective plastic layer being removed or for other unknown reasons.

It's obviously a bit disconcerting that a $1,980 phone can break so easily, but looking through the AC forums, people that pre-ordered the Fold aren't too phased by what's going on.