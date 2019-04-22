The Galaxy Fold, one of 2019's most ambitious smartphones, hit a bump in the road last week. After being used for a couple of days by journalists, its inner display started breaking either due to a protective plastic layer being removed or for other unknown reasons.

It's obviously a bit disconcerting that a $1,980 phone can break so easily, but looking through the AC forums, people that pre-ordered the Fold aren't too phased by what's going on.

Xxtoxicskittlexx

My preorder still holds. Not cancelling.

jcthorne#AC

not cancelling yet. Will have insurance on it though...In case Samsung does not step up.

brau0303

Not Canceling, I have had plenty of devices with plastic screens and had no issues. That said, I will likely invest in some form of protection policy. I will also be looking for the best ways I can protect the fold from FOD damage.. cheers, BR

DaleReeck#AC

I cancelled. The other stuff didn't bother me, but I didn't like the reports of dimpling on the screen. Those will build up over time and I have to think it would eventually harm the touchscreen capability.

What about you? Did you cancel your Galaxy Fold pre-order?

