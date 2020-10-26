Destruction Allstars ImageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Destruction AllStars is a vehicular combat game that was supposed to release alongside the PS5.
  • It has now been delayed to February 2021.
  • Destruction AllStars will be offered as a free PS Plus for two months starting in February.

Just a few weeks before the release of the PS5, Destruction AllStars has been delayed. The Vehicular combat game was supposed to launch on November 12 along with the console, but it has been pushed back a few months until February 2021. While this might sound like bad news, it really isn't. Sony will now release Destruction AllStars as a free PlayStation Plus title for two months starting in February.

In the announcement, Sony made no mention of COVID or work from home restrictions causing the delay. As for why it's heading to PS Plus, "Destruction AllStars is a multiplayer game that's at its best when you're competing with gamers online from all around the world. We want as many people as possible to experience the mayhem on PS5, and what better way to do that than to provide the game to our PlayStation Plus members?"

You can look forward to a new trailer with more details about the game sometime next week. Considering it was originally priced at $70, I don't think too many people will be upset about this decision. It seems to benefit everyone.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are set to launch on November 12, 200 for $499 and $399. If you haven't preordered one yet, it's best to buy a PS5 as soon as possible.

