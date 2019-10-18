Since Bungie got the full rights to the Destiny franchise and has begun self-publishing, there's been many changes to how things function. A great example of that is Armor 2.0, the new armor system introduced with the Shadowkeep expansion. Bungie has received a fair bit of feedback about the changes in this system and talked today in an update about what the goals were for these changes, as well as some further refinements coming in the future.

According to Bungie, Armor 2.0 had three basic goals:

Give players the freedom to experiment with builds, while also requiring players to make creative choices when putting together those builds. Give players the ability to balance mods above and beyond pure effectiveness. Relieve information overload pressure on the mod UI.

To continue these goals, some more changes are coming at the start of the next season, including broad category mods, which will be added for mod types that don't already have them, like ammo finder and ammo scavenger types. There will also be far less restrictions, so players will be able to use multiple mods of the same type on the same piece of armor, which should free up some room for players to explore different kinds of builds. Finally, in the 2.6.1 patch, you'll be able to see your mods in your Collections.

Bungie seems committed to addressing player feedback and choice now with the future of Destiny 2, so it'll be interesting to see where things go from here.

