In addition to a new gameplay trailer for the Demon's Souls PS5 remake, a large amount of gameplay tidbits and other information have been made available to the public, addressing questions or concerns of longtime fans and newcomers alike.

In an interview with Polygon, creative director Gavin Moore explained that most of the game is staying the same mechanically, although many bugs have been fixed. This dedication to the original game extends to how there are no difficulty options in Demon's Souls on PS5. There's also no massive swathe of new content, as the sixth Archstone hasn't been fixed.

The World Tendency system is also returning unchanged. That doesn't mean everything has stayed completely untouched however, as different healing grasses now weigh different amounts, so players can't horde high-powered healing items quite the same way.

Demon's Souls is a PS5 launch title and is set to release alongside the console on November 12 in a select handful of countries, with a global release on November 19.