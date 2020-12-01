What you need to know
- Several new games are coming to PlayStation Now for December 2020.
- These titles include Horizon Zero Dawn, which has been on PS Now for a short time before.
- This time, Horizon Zero Dawn does not have a date it's leaving the service.
Several new games are coming to the PlayStation Now streaming service (or PS Now) later in December. Per PlayStation Blog, these additions include Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn as the highlight, as well as Stranded Deep, Broforce, Wreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last, The Surge 2 and Darksiders 3.
While Horizon Zero Dawn was previously added to PS Now for a short time, it doesn't have a date it's leaving the service this time. Wreckfest: Drive Hard Die Last will be available until May 31, 2021. For more titles to explore, several games were also previously added in November, including Injustice 2 and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.
PS Now can be used to stream games to PS5, PS4 or PC and many games can be downloaded on the two consoles. Earlier this year, Sony confirmed that PS Now crossed 2.2 million subscribers, though we haven't had any further updates. New games are added on a monthly basis, with Sony now bringing in more recent exclusives for limited periods of time.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PS5, PS4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
