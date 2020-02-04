Is it just me, or has Xiaomi become a bit of a Debbie downer recently? All its execs seem to want to do these days is tell us why we can't have good things (yet). Having smashed our hopes of seeing an under-display camera this year — regardless of whatever those Nokia rumors say — Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing is back at it again, this time throwing cold water on our desire for ever-faster fast charging.

Even though the company showed off its 100W fast charging tech nearly a year ago, the best Xiaomi's come up with, in a production model at least, is 65W fast charging. Why the delay?