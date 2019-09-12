What you need to know
- Some new footage and trailers were released for Death Stranding at Tokyo Game Show 2019.
- There's a new Briefing story trailer, as well as around 50 minutes of gameplay showing different mechanics.
- Death Stranding is currently scheduled to be available on November 8, 2019.
- You can preorder Death Stranding for $60 from Amazon, or $70 for the steelbook version.
Death Stranding is getting closer and closer to its scheduled release and as part of Tokyo Game Show 2019, Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions have shared a new Briefing trailer, setting up the story and motivations of protagonist Sam Porter Bridges. You can watch the Death Stranding Briefing trailer below:
If that's not enough, there's also a gameplay video, as Hideo Kojima narrates about 50 minutes of gameplay, displaying new mechanics, areas and more. Please be aware, the video is mostly in Japanese. Even if you don't understand Japanese however, you can still watch the footage to get an understanding of how the different gameplay mechanics function.
If you'd like to see some other recent trailers or gameplay clips, a fair bit of new stuff was shown off at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Death Stranding is indeed a video game with gameplay and it is currently scheduled to release on November 8, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.
Embrace the other side
Death Stranding
The Stranding is here
Death Stranding is the next major game from Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear Solid fame. As Sam, you must survive a post-Stranding world filled with Beached Things and attempt to reach out, connect and rebuild.
