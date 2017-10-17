New and current Sprint customers who are interested in upgrading their device can purchase the new LG V30+ on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease program and get a second LG V30+ free on Sprint.
The LG V30+ Sprint Flex lease is an 18-month payment program. Those with eligible credit will pay 0% down and $38/month. With this deal, you would pay $38/month on the Sprint Flex lease for your first LG V30+ handset and receive a monthly bill credit for your second LG V30+ — making the second device free.
In addition, you'll also get a free new Google Daydream headset and a Top VR Content bundle (a $144.95 value) while supplies last.
Deal need-to knows
- Requires two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade
- Both phones need to be purchased on 18-month leases, Sprint Flex
- Well-qualified customers are eligible
- There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front
- If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due
- Offer ends 11/16/17 while supplies last
What happens after the Flex leases are up?
With this deal, at the end of the 18-month lease, you will have paid $684 (18 x $38) for your first device and nothing on the second device. From there, you have three options:
- Trade-in your devices and start new leases on new devices
- Pay off the remaining $229 balance ($912-$684) on each phone and own both devices. The deal is the free lease of the device so only 18 months of payments are covered by Sprint.
- Keep making monthly payments of $38 for both devices and after 6 months you'll own both devices.
Reader comments
Took advantage of this deal. Arriving today. Pretty excited
What colors does Sprint offer the V30 in?
How do you purchase a leased phone?? Interesting play on words.
Read the complete post.