New and current Sprint customers who are interested in upgrading their device can purchase the new LG V30+ on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease program and get a second LG V30+ free on Sprint.

The LG V30+ Sprint Flex lease is an 18-month payment program. Those with eligible credit will pay 0% down and $38/month. With this deal, you would pay $38/month on the Sprint Flex lease for your first LG V30+ handset and receive a monthly bill credit for your second LG V30+ — making the second device free.

In addition, you'll also get a free new Google Daydream headset and a Top VR Content bundle (a $144.95 value) while supplies last.





Deal need-to knows

Requires two new lines of service or one new line and one upgrade

Both phones need to be purchased on 18-month leases, Sprint Flex

Well-qualified customers are eligible

There are taxes on any device you go with and you'll have to pay that up front

If you cancel your service, the remaining device balance will become due

Offer ends 11/16/17 while supplies last

What happens after the Flex leases are up?

With this deal, at the end of the 18-month lease, you will have paid $684 (18 x $38) for your first device and nothing on the second device. From there, you have three options:

Trade-in your devices and start new leases on new devices

Pay off the remaining $229 balance ($912-$684) on each phone and own both devices. The deal is the free lease of the device so only 18 months of payments are covered by Sprint.

Keep making monthly payments of $38 for both devices and after 6 months you'll own both devices.

See at Sprint