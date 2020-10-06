Cover art for Days GoneSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

What you need to know

  • A new batch of games is coming to PlayStation Now in October.
  • Days Gone, MediEvil, Friday the 13th, Trine 4 and Rad are all being added this month.
  • Days Gone is available to play until January 5, 2021.

Sony has revealed the lineup of games coming to PlayStation Now streaming service this month. Days Gone, MediEvil and Friday the 13th come to PlayStation Now in October, alongside Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and Rad.

Days Gone is an open-world survival game from SIE Bend Studio. As Deacon St. John, you'll have to face down hordes of mutated Freakers as you travel the world on your trusty motorcycle. Days Gone will be available in the service until January 5, 2021, so prioritize playing that if you are interested.

14 early Prime Day deals available right now!

MediEvil is a remake of the classic original PlayStation title, Friday the 13th is an asymmetrical multiplayer game pitting survivors against Jason, Trine 4 is a puzzle platformer and Rad is a truly strange roguelike where players must mutate to survive. None of the games besides Days Gone have a date that they are leaving the service on.

Remember that some other big games were added back in September and you can always check out the best games on PlayStation Now. PlayStation Now currently has over 2.2 million subscribers.

Stream your games

PlayStation Now

Gaming where you want.

PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.