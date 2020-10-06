Sony has revealed the lineup of games coming to PlayStation Now streaming service this month. Days Gone, MediEvil and Friday the 13th come to PlayStation Now in October, alongside Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince and Rad.

Days Gone is an open-world survival game from SIE Bend Studio. As Deacon St. John, you'll have to face down hordes of mutated Freakers as you travel the world on your trusty motorcycle. Days Gone will be available in the service until January 5, 2021, so prioritize playing that if you are interested.

MediEvil is a remake of the classic original PlayStation title, Friday the 13th is an asymmetrical multiplayer game pitting survivors against Jason, Trine 4 is a puzzle platformer and Rad is a truly strange roguelike where players must mutate to survive. None of the games besides Days Gone have a date that they are leaving the service on.

Remember that some other big games were added back in September and you can always check out the best games on PlayStation Now. PlayStation Now currently has over 2.2 million subscribers.