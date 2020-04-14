Dark Pictures Little HopeSource: Bandai Namco / Supermassive Games

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology is a horror anthology from the developers of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games.
  • The first title, Man of Medan, released in August 2019.
  • The next game is called Little Hope and focuses on a town where witchcraft was believed to take hold.
  • There's a new trailer showing some of the cast and perils.

Supermassive Games is showing off its next horror title with a new trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Eschewing a ghost ship for the trappings of a town that suffered fears of witchcraft in the 17th century, there's a whole new cast and new scares for players to navigate. You can check out the trailer below.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second entry in what is planned as an eight-game anthology. Each game will have a different cast and setting, with the mysterious Curator, who provides the overarching frame and narrative, appearing in each game. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is planned to release sometime in Summer 2020.

In my review of Man of Medan, I said that "There's plenty of great spooky stuff to go through, though the story feels a bit too safe and restrained compared to Supermassive's prior work. At around $30 and about four hours to play through, with plenty of replayability, this is well worth grabbing if you're interested in narrative-driven horror games."

