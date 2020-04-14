What you need to know
- The Dark Pictures Anthology is a horror anthology from the developers of Until Dawn, Supermassive Games.
- The first title, Man of Medan, released in August 2019.
- The next game is called Little Hope and focuses on a town where witchcraft was believed to take hold.
- There's a new trailer showing some of the cast and perils.
Supermassive Games is showing off its next horror title with a new trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Eschewing a ghost ship for the trappings of a town that suffered fears of witchcraft in the 17th century, there's a whole new cast and new scares for players to navigate. You can check out the trailer below.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the second entry in what is planned as an eight-game anthology. Each game will have a different cast and setting, with the mysterious Curator, who provides the overarching frame and narrative, appearing in each game. The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is planned to release sometime in Summer 2020.
In my review of Man of Medan, I said that "There's plenty of great spooky stuff to go through, though the story feels a bit too safe and restrained compared to Supermassive's prior work. At around $30 and about four hours to play through, with plenty of replayability, this is well worth grabbing if you're interested in narrative-driven horror games."
Something is wrong
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
Into the dark and deep
Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is a narrative-driven horror game that tasks player with surviving supernatural nightmares and managing a cast of characters. If you loved Until Dawn, this is sure to be your type of game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's official — the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been unveiled
Following months of endless rumors, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro were officially unveiled on April 14. Here's what OnePlus is bringing to the table for 2020.
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
Borderlands 3 is currently the best co-op game you can play on PS4
Competitive online multiplayer can be a drag and sometimes single-player games just get boring. When you want to have a good time with a friend, these are the best cooperative games to do so on PlayStation 4.