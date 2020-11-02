What you need to know
- The Dark Pictures Anthology is a horror series from Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco Entertainment.
- Two games have been released so far out of a planned eight entries.
- The third game is called House of Ashes and deals with demons of Sumerian myth.
- House of Ashes is set to release at some point in 2021.
The Dark Pictures Anthology is a planned eight-game miniseries being developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The first two entries, Man of Medan and Little Hope, delved into the mysteries of a ghost ship and a town of witch trials, respectively.
Now, it appears the third game is heading into the Mesopatamian desert. Titled House of Ashes, there appear to be demons of Sumerian myth involved. You can take a look at the teaser trailer for this new game below.
Just who will be part of this cast? Man of Medan starred Shawn Ashmore, while Will Poulter headlined Little Hope, so we'll likely see another big actor show up for this next entry.
We'll probably be waiting for a while to learn more since The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope just released but it appears that House of Ashes is set to arrive at some point in 2021. When it does arrive, it'll no doubt be available on PS4, PC and Xbox One, alongside next-generation consoles: the PS5, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.
Spooky town
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
Witch trials await.
The latest entry in Supermassive's horror anthology dives into the history of witches and abandoned towns while five people fight to stay alive.
