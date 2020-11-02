The Dark Pictures Anthology is a planned eight-game miniseries being developed by Supermassive Games and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The first two entries, Man of Medan and Little Hope, delved into the mysteries of a ghost ship and a town of witch trials, respectively.

Now, it appears the third game is heading into the Mesopatamian desert. Titled House of Ashes, there appear to be demons of Sumerian myth involved. You can take a look at the teaser trailer for this new game below.