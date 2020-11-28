Widely considered the division's hottest young talent, 23-year-old Dubois comes into this highly anticipated fight off the back of 15 straight wins, with 14 of those coming via knock-out.

Two British heavyweight fighters looking to move into the division's upper echelon finally get in the ring on Saturday in London - read on for your full guide to watching a Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce live stream.

At 35, Joyce provides a more experienced opponent for Dubrois with an equally unblemished record. An Olympic silver medallist and former sparring partner to Dubrois, Joyce boasts a similarly impressive record of 11 wins and no losses, with 10 of those victories via knockout.

Having been postponed on two previous occasions thanks to the coronavirus, there were fears earlier this week that the fight could get called off once again after Joyce's Cuban trainer Ismael Salas tested positive for Covid-19. Thankfully both fighters have since delivered negative tests and the fight looks set to finally take place at last.

Both fighters were last in action during the summer, with Dubois breezing past Ricardo Snijders with a second round knockout in August and Joyce enjoying a similarly straightforward win against Michael Wallisch back in July.

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce - where and when

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place this Saturday at the iconic Church House in Westminster, London. The undercard is set to start at 7pm GMT local time (2pm ET/11am PT, 6am AEDT) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT (5pm ET/2pm PT 9am AEDT).

Watch Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Dubois vs Joyce, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

