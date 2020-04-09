While Cyberpunk 2077 is already promising a deep world for players to explore and spend a ton of time in, that world is going to expand in the months after launch. In a recent investor call (which was translated by VGC) CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving just as much DLC as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

When asked about when this DLC would be announced, CD Projekt president said to expect "A similar scenario to The Witcher 3," which would mean details are coming a couple of months before the game's expected launch. For additional context, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 smaller pieces of DLC, ranging from costumes to individual quests. The game also received two major expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which easily offer well over 30 hours of additional gameplay together.

CD Projekt Red recently stated that Cyberpunk 2077 won't be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently slated to release on September 17. The company is also one of the first jumping on board Smart Delivery with Xbox Series X, meaning owner's of the new Xbox console will receive a free upgrade when it becomes available. It is currnetly unknown if Sony will be allowing something similar with the PlayStation 5.