Hotly-anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has launched worldwide, but its Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions appear to be causing some early issues, especially for those with the seven-year-old base consoles. CD Projekt Red's latest, while positively received among reviewers, also comes with some well-documented bugs littered throughout its world. While few issues appear game-breaking, mostly lacking the expected polish from modern blockbuster releases, it's worth staying wary of its current launch state. But for those still rocking 2013 hardware, its ambition premise appears to be far from ideal on Xbox One and PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a cross-generation title, which sees the game launching on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, in tandem with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 availability. While formal next-gen versions launch in 2021, those on the new consoles can still experience title-wide benefits through their respective backward-compatible versions. That sees those on the oldest consoles encountering a less-than-stellar experience, with complaints of poor visuals, crashes, and other launch-day woes.

Quick searches highlight those early troubles on forums and social media, as previous-generation consoles struggle to meet demands from the title. As expected, low resolutions result in a murky presentation, with reports of low framerates below 30 frames-per-second (FPS) in many intensive areas. Video clips posted online also demonstrate low texture quality, regular pop-in with nearby textures and objects, coupled with other known bugs and launch issues currently tracked. Frequent crashes also appear widespread across all console versions.