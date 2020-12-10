Hotly-anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has launched worldwide, but its Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions appear to be causing some early issues, especially for those with the seven-year-old base consoles. CD Projekt Red's latest, while positively received among reviewers, also comes with some well-documented bugs littered throughout its world. While few issues appear game-breaking, mostly lacking the expected polish from modern blockbuster releases, it's worth staying wary of its current launch state. But for those still rocking 2013 hardware, its ambition premise appears to be far from ideal on Xbox One and PS4.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a cross-generation title, which sees the game launching on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, in tandem with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 availability. While formal next-gen versions launch in 2021, those on the new consoles can still experience title-wide benefits through their respective backward-compatible versions. That sees those on the oldest consoles encountering a less-than-stellar experience, with complaints of poor visuals, crashes, and other launch-day woes.
Quick searches highlight those early troubles on forums and social media, as previous-generation consoles struggle to meet demands from the title. As expected, low resolutions result in a murky presentation, with reports of low framerates below 30 frames-per-second (FPS) in many intensive areas. Video clips posted online also demonstrate low texture quality, regular pop-in with nearby textures and objects, coupled with other known bugs and launch issues currently tracked. Frequent crashes also appear widespread across all console versions.
The experience on Xbox One X and PS4 Pro appears to be significantly improved, with additional horsepower to support higher resolutions and eliminate some of the bottlenecks with earlier consoles. However, many owners still report similar issues, with low framerates, bad texture pop-in, and crashes while playing.
The latest-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 appear to be running smoother, especially with their onboard NVMe SSDs to help streamline its open world. The faster storage unavailable with past consoles can help with asset streaming and overall streamline presentation, where data rapidly loads in real-time. While CD Projekt Red has promised more to come with its formal 2021 update, they're seemingly still the preferred consoles to play on at launch, even if far from perfect.
CD Projekt Red has already issued a "Day 0" patch for Cyberpunk 2077, which alleviates some early issues, enabled with the additional time of its most recent delay. But significant work still sits ahead to get the title into a polished state, even if already a strong foundation.
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
What Android phone do you think ruled 2020?
From the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the OnePlus 8T, a ton of excellent Android phones were released in 2020. Out of everything that came out, what stands out as the best overall?
Not everything about 2020 sucked — cheap phones got good again
Due to a confluence of factors including turbulent market forces, material and chip changes, and a global pandemic, 2020 was actually a banner year for quality, affordable smartphones. Hopefully, once the dust settles on this terrible year, that will be one good thing we're left with.
Here are all the games you can play on Oculus Quest and Quest 2
The Oculus Quest allows you to play VR games without requiring a PC, phone, or external sensors. Here's every game you can buy or download for free!