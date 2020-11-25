Cuphead is a run-and-gun sidescrolling adventure done in the style of 1930s cartoons. A DLC pack titled Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was first announced in 2018 and was previously set to release sometime in 2020.

Now, the developers at Studio MDHR have shared some unfortunate news: The Delicious Last Course is delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic. The team is continuing to polish the new content until it's nothing less than "our best work." You can read the full statement below.

In the wake of the ongoing global pandemic affecting so many, we have made the difficult decision to push back the release of The Delicious Last Course. For our wonderful Cuphead community, we've prepared a letter from Studio MDHR founders Chad & Jared Moldenhauer to share more. pic.twitter.com/XiU57Wcn1y — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) November 25, 2020

The Delicious Last Course is adding a new Isle for players to explore, weapons to purchase and bosses to wallop. Additionally, Ms. Chalice is being added as a third playable character alongside Cuphead and Mugman. This is hardly the first delay we've seen as a result of the pandemic and it's unlikely to be the last. Hopefully we'll be getting a new release date for this DLC not too far into 2021.

Cuphead is currently available on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4. Over 5 million copies of the game were sold as of September 2019, with over 6 million sold as of July 2020.