What you need to know
- Studio MDHR first announced Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course at E3 2018.
- This DLC adventure introduces a new isle, bosses and Ms. Chalice as a playable character.
- The Delicious Last Course is being delayed in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.
Cuphead is a run-and-gun sidescrolling adventure done in the style of 1930s cartoons. A DLC pack titled Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course was first announced in 2018 and was previously set to release sometime in 2020.
Now, the developers at Studio MDHR have shared some unfortunate news: The Delicious Last Course is delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic. The team is continuing to polish the new content until it's nothing less than "our best work." You can read the full statement below.
The Delicious Last Course is adding a new Isle for players to explore, weapons to purchase and bosses to wallop. Additionally, Ms. Chalice is being added as a third playable character alongside Cuphead and Mugman. This is hardly the first delay we've seen as a result of the pandemic and it's unlikely to be the last. Hopefully we'll be getting a new release date for this DLC not too far into 2021.
Cuphead is currently available on Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4. Over 5 million copies of the game were sold as of September 2019, with over 6 million sold as of July 2020.
Keep your phone charged 24/7 with this $15 battery pack Black Friday deal
From more convenient charging at home or on-the-go, there's no denying the importance of a portable charger. This one from Mophie is down to a seriously low $15 price for Black Friday.
Want to make a quick $10? Just buy the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Black Friday
Want to start 2021 on a high note? Get ready to crush your workout goals with the Fitbit Inspire 2! It's on sale for just $70 for Black Friday, and thanks to a special promotion, you effectively make $10 when you buy it.
The Jabra Elite Active 75t are at an all-time low price for Black Friday
Ready to dominate your new year's workouts? Our favorite workout earbuds — the Jabra Elite Active 75t — are down to their lowest price ever for Black Friday!
The best external hard drives for the PlayStation 4
You can expand the storage on your PlayStation 4 now, without opening the body and voiding the warranty. All you need is a decent hard drive to plug in.