What you need to know
- Samsung's shipments increased by 32% compared to the same period last year, allowing it to recapture the No.1 position after two years.
- Data from Counterpoint Research also revealed that the OnePlus Nord was the best-selling mid-range phone in India in the third quarter of 2020.
- Smartphone shipments in the country reportedly grew by 9% YoY last quarter, crossing 53 million units.
Smartphone shipments in India grew 9% YoY to reach over 53 million units in the third quarter of the year, according to data released by Counterpoint Research.
OnePlus continued to lead the affordable premium segment in the country, thanks to robust sales of its OnePlus 8 series. The OnePlus Nord, however, has proven to be even more popular in the country. Counterpoint says the Nord was the best-selling phone in the mid-range segment in India last quarter.
While Canalys had recently claimed that Xiaomi was the No.1 smartphone brand in the country in Q3 2020, data from Counterpoint Research says Samsung recaptured the top spot with a strong 32% YoY growth. Samsung held a market share of 24% in the third quarter of the year, up from 20% during the same period last year.
Xiaomi, on the other hand, saw its market share decline from 26% to 23% in the July-September period. Manufacturing constraints due to COVID-19 affected Xiaomi's supply chain, which led to a supply-demand gap.
Commenting on the country's market dynamics, senior research analyst Prachir Singh said:
The Indian smartphone market is on a recovery path as the lockdown restrictions have been relaxed. The market has shown a consistent growth for the last few months. It saw strong demand during the Independence Day period in August as major online platforms hosted massive sales. September has always been a high sell-in month as brands prepare for the upcoming festive season and push stock in the channels. Almost all the brands recorded growth compared to the last year. In terms of price bands, the mid-tier (INR 10,000 – INR 20,000) segment registered the highest growth and reached its highest ever share in a quarter. Due to the pandemic, Indian consumers have ended up saving on leisure activities. These savings are now being funnelled into smartphone purchases. Additionally, smartphones have become an integral part of consumers' lifestyle in this changing environment.
Vivo was the third-largest smartphone vendor in the country during the quarter, while Realme grabbed the fourth spot. OPPO held on to the fifth position, thanks to its strong offline presence in the country.
OnePlus Nord
The OnePlus Nord is one of the most impressive Android phones released this year. It has a smooth 90Hz AMOLED display, clean software, good battery life with 30W fast charging, and fast performance.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Nest Secure is discontinued — here's what's going on and why it matters
Nest's home security alarm system is only three years old, and yet its already heading to the Google Graveyard. This announcement is sudden, unexpected, and quite honestly unreasonable on Google's part, as it leaves users and their home safety in limbo.
You probably shouldn't use Apple's MagSafe charger on your Android phone
The science behind wireless charging says not to put anything magnetic close to either side. Apple did the work to make it safe, but chances are other phone makers haven't. Yet.
Samsung delivering an update to the Galaxy S7 isn't a cause for celebration
Samsung just rolled out a security patch to the four-year-old Galaxy S7. While it is good that the phone is getting an update past its guaranteed three-year commitment, the current system of Android updates is broken, and things need to change.
If you want a OnePlus Nord case, the pickings are slim right now
The OnePlus Nord is finally here, and it's a wonderful value of a phone, but before you bring yours out into a world full of shattering drops and scratchy surfaces, you need to protect it with a quality case!