Stadia Pro will be adding another five games to its catalog for subscribers to claim and play at no additional cost for the month of October, Google announced in a blog post today.

Beginning on Friday, October 1, Stadia Pro members can claim multiplayer construction game Hello Engineer - Early Access, four-player party game Cake Bash, cinematic platformer Unto The End, and Remedy Entertainment's mind-bending shooter Control Ultimate Edition which is alongside some of the best Stadia games.

The final Stadia Pro game is DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, a game about bonding with your horse and exploring the countryside, and will be launching on the Stadia store for $40 on October 1. Also coming to the store on the same date is Electronic Arts' annual soccer game FIFA 22 for $60 and four-player 3D adventure The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem for $40.

Google noted that online co-op firefighting multiplayer game Embr will receive cross-platform play with the Steam and console versions on Thursday, September 30, and the Corrupted Horizons expansion for turn-based strategy game Phoenix Point will be available in the Stadia store on October 1 for $5.

The company also rolled out the Phone Link option to the Stadia app today, allowing players to link compatible third-party controllers or use their smartphones as controllers with any Stadia-enabled device on TV.