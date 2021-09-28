What you need to know
- Stadia Pro will add another five games for subscribers to play for free beginning on October 1.
- The five games are Cake Bash, Control Ultimate Edition, DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, Hello Engineer - Early Access, and Unto The End.
- FIFA 22 and The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem are launching for the Stadia store on October 1.
Stadia Pro will be adding another five games to its catalog for subscribers to claim and play at no additional cost for the month of October, Google announced in a blog post today.
Beginning on Friday, October 1, Stadia Pro members can claim multiplayer construction game Hello Engineer - Early Access, four-player party game Cake Bash, cinematic platformer Unto The End, and Remedy Entertainment's mind-bending shooter Control Ultimate Edition which is alongside some of the best Stadia games.
The final Stadia Pro game is DreamWorks Spirit Lucky's Big Adventure, a game about bonding with your horse and exploring the countryside, and will be launching on the Stadia store for $40 on October 1. Also coming to the store on the same date is Electronic Arts' annual soccer game FIFA 22 for $60 and four-player 3D adventure The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem for $40.
Google noted that online co-op firefighting multiplayer game Embr will receive cross-platform play with the Steam and console versions on Thursday, September 30, and the Corrupted Horizons expansion for turn-based strategy game Phoenix Point will be available in the Stadia store on October 1 for $5.
The company also rolled out the Phone Link option to the Stadia app today, allowing players to link compatible third-party controllers or use their smartphones as controllers with any Stadia-enabled device on TV.
