While plenty of devices can connect to the internet these days, you don't have to grab a smart coffee maker or Christmas lights to control gadgets remotely. A smart plug lets you convert just about any device into a smart device. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini can be controlled with your voice through a smart assistant or through the Kasa app on a smartphone. Right now, you can pick one up for only $3.50, though you'll need to follow a few specific steps.

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini normally costs $23. In fact, that's what it's currently listed for on Amazon. But if you order one through an Echo device or with Alexa through the Amazon app, you can order the smart plug for only $3.50. There are a few other devices that are part of a similar deal, including Ring doorbells. Amazon walks through the purchasing process on its website.

Get a smart plug for under $5 on Cyber Monday

Kasa Smart Plug Mini | $20 off The Kasa Smart Plug Mini lets you control any appliance or device with your voice or your smartphone. Just connect your device to the smart plug and use the Kasa app or a digital assistant to control anything you'd like. To get the best price on Cyber Monday, you'll have to purchase the smart plug through the Amazon app or with an Echo. $3.50 at Amazon (Alexa promotion)

$23 at Amazon (regular price)

If you don't have an Echo device and don't want to use the Amazon app, you can still order the Kasa Smart Plug Mini, it will just cost $23. The Amazon app is free, so you could set it up once, purchase the smart plug, then delete the app if you'd like.

You can add more smart devices to your home at a discount by taking advantage of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals.