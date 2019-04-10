Being able to change your PlayStation ID is not without its growing pains. Despite having years to work on this feature, players are still finding issues in games after changing their PSN IDs that can result in data loss so severe you could lose progress—and even trophies—in a game you've played. Below is a list of all known games with issues, from those that are minor to critical.

Games with Minor Issues

Minor issues have been identified as follows, according to Sony:

Previous online ID(s) may remain visible to you and other players, or the online ID is no longer visible in some areas in a game title (in-game rankings, leaderboards, etc). For some game titles, the online ID will automatically update if you sign out and then sign back in to the game or when various gameplay activity is performed after sign-in;

User accounts on PlayStation may be unlinked from game accounts. Linking accounts again may restore the original linkage; and

Certain game settings may be initialized to their default state (audio setting, controller setting, etc). For some game titles, settings may be recovered if you sign out and then sign back in to the game.

The games