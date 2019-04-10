Being able to change your PlayStation ID is not without its growing pains. Despite having years to work on this feature, players are still finding issues in games after changing their PSN IDs that can result in data loss so severe you could lose progress—and even trophies—in a game you've played. Below is a list of all known games with issues, from those that are minor to critical.
Games with Minor Issues
Minor issues have been identified as follows, according to Sony:
Previous online ID(s) may remain visible to you and other players, or the online ID is no longer visible in some areas in a game title (in-game rankings, leaderboards, etc). For some game titles, the online ID will automatically update if you sign out and then sign back in to the game or when various gameplay activity is performed after sign-in;
User accounts on PlayStation may be unlinked from game accounts. Linking accounts again may restore the original linkage; and
Certain game settings may be initialized to their default state (audio setting, controller setting, etc). For some game titles, settings may be recovered if you sign out and then sign back in to the game.
The games
- Absolver: Downfall
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag
- Big City Stories
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Crossout
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin
- Dark Souls III
- Dragon Quest Builders
- EA Sports FIFA 17 Standard Edition
- Gauntlet: Slayer Edition
- God Eater 2 Rage Burst
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gundam Versus
- GUNS UP!
- Injustice 2 - Standard Edition
- Killzone Shadow Fall
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- MLB The Show 17
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- Naruto Storm 4: Road to Boruto Expansion
- NBA 2K19
- PlayStationVR Worlds
- Rock Band 4
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition - Remastered
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Titanfall 2
- Trackmania Turbo
- Trove
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- UNO
- Warframe
- WipEout Omega Collection Remastered
Games with Critical Issues
Critical issues have been identified as follows:
User may lose in-game currency whether paid for or earned;
Loss of game progress, including scores and progress toward trophy unlocking; and
Loss of UGC or parts of the game may not function properly, both online and offline.
Sony recommends that if you have a game that falls into the last category, you should not change your PSN ID if you "wish to continue playing that game without losing its entitlements and achievements which you have already bought or released. It is possible to incur permanent game errors or data loss as a result of using the feature."
The games
- Disc Jam
- Drawn to Death
- Everybody's Golf
- Just Dance 2017
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- MLB 14 The Show
- MLB The Show 15
- MLB The Show 16
- ONRUSH
- The Golf Club 2
- Worms Battlegrounds