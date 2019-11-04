Video sharing service, and enigma to older techies, TikTok is going to be featured on a new smartphone launched by its parent company, ByteDance. After an acquihire of some patents and talent from the Smartisan phone brand, ByteDance will be launching the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 in China for ¥2899.

The phone had apparently been in development before the deal was made with ByteDance, and the latter company's involvement led to including a shortcut for TikTok users to swipe up from the lock screen to quickly jump into TikTok, or rather Douyin, which is the version of TikTok that ByteDance offers in China. There doesn't seem to be any more meddling from the TikTok folks in this device beyond that simple shortcut.