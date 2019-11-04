Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3Source: Smartisan

  • TikTok owner ByteDance released the Jianguo Pro 3 smartphone in China.
  • The device will be released under the Smartisan brand.
  • Swipe up from the lock screen to launch the Chinese version of TikTok.

Video sharing service, and enigma to older techies, TikTok is going to be featured on a new smartphone launched by its parent company, ByteDance. After an acquihire of some patents and talent from the Smartisan phone brand, ByteDance will be launching the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 in China for ¥2899.

The phone had apparently been in development before the deal was made with ByteDance, and the latter company's involvement led to including a shortcut for TikTok users to swipe up from the lock screen to quickly jump into TikTok, or rather Douyin, which is the version of TikTok that ByteDance offers in China. There doesn't seem to be any more meddling from the TikTok folks in this device beyond that simple shortcut.

The phone features a litany of high-end specs, including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 4,000 mAh battery, and five cameras. Yes, five cameras. There are four on the back, including a primary 48MP sensor, an ultra-wide 13MP sensor, a long-range 8MP telephoto, and a 5MP shooter for macro. For selfies you get a big 20MP camera, so clearly this phone knows its photo-loving audience.

The device also features an in-display fingerprint reader. ByteDance has already said it will not be bringing its new smartphone to the U.S., but the phone is available now in China.

