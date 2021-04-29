One day after gaining HDR10+ certification, the Chromecast with Google TV received a surprise update overnight. The latest update brings the software up to version QTS1.210311.005 while still being based on Android 10. There's also a new update for the included Voice Remote, bringing that version software from 24.5 and up to 24.7, but you'll want to double-check the remote settings to find and download that update as it's done separately.

Within the update, there are quite a few features included, all primarily focused on providing the Chromecast with Google TV with more control over content playback. Notably, you will now be able to access a new settings menu where you can adjust the HDR and color formats, along with more fine-tuned control over the resolution and refresh rate.

As you might expect, Google also pushed a few different bug fixes, aiming to eliminate stuttering problems when using Bluetooth Audio. Those using the Chromecast with Google TV on a 5Ghz or Mesh network should also see better reliability after the update has been installed. It's the little software bug fixes like this that are helping to make the Chromecast with Google TV one of the best streaming devices.

To download the update yourself, it's a pretty straightforward process. With your Chromecast turned on, use the Voice Remote to navigate over to your avatar in the top right corner. Select the avatar, select Settings, and navigate to About > System update. After a few moments, the download will begin, and you'll be asked to restart the Chromecast after the update has been completed. See down below if you want to view the entire changelog for the latest software update.