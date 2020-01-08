In the beginning, receiving notifications from websites seemed like a great idea. It made websites more interactive and provided users with alerts making it perfect for social media, messengers, email, or your calendar.

Unfortunately, like most great ideas, it was soon twisted by every website wanting to bombard you with notifications. Even worse, are the unwanted pop-ups asking you to enable the notifications as soon as you open a website. It has become so pervasive that it is one of the most common complaints amongst users surfing the web these days.

In order to relieve this pain point while also retaining the usefulness of notifications on the web, Chrome will soon institute a new way of handling the notification prompt. Starting with Chrome 80, a new, less intrusive notification permission UI will be introduced. Users will have the choice to opt-in manually, or in some cases, users will be automatically opted into the quieter notifications. This includes those who typically choose to block notifications or on sites with low opt-in rates.