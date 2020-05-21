Tonight, Christopher Nolan and Epic Games partnered together to bring Fortnite fans the latest trailer for Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet, in a new world premiere . After the event, Geoff Keighley — who organized the event — took to Twitter to reveal that sometime over the summer, Nolan will be bringing one of his incredible films to Fortnite in a special full-length screening.

According to Keighley, the film will stream sometime in the summer and be completely free for fans. It's likely that the film will be showcased in Fortnite's new Party Royale mode, which is a mode that has no guns and strictly exists as a space for players to kick back and have some fun.

Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere - Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full length free screening for fans! pic.twitter.com/ZzmqvhYlpW — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 22, 2020

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborating with popular movies, but this would mark the first time that a full-length feature film would air in the game. Previously, the game partnered together with Star Wars to show players an exclusive clip from Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker, and they've continued to hold a ton of in-game events that feature the likes of Diplo, Deadmau5, and Travis Scott.

In case you missed the trailer for Tenet, you can check it out above. The film is currently slated to hit theaters on July 17, 2020, although that's subject to change due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

