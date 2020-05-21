What you need to know
- Christopher Nolan partnered with Epic Games to unveil the newest Tenet trailer in Fortnite.
- After the event, Geoff Keighley announced that one of Nolan's films will air in full on the game.
- No word on what film will stream or when exactly it will air has been revealed.
Tonight, Christopher Nolan and Epic Games partnered together to bring Fortnite fans the latest trailer for Nolan's upcoming film, Tenet, in a new world premiere. After the event, Geoff Keighley — who organized the event — took to Twitter to reveal that sometime over the summer, Nolan will be bringing one of his incredible films to Fortnite in a special full-length screening.
According to Keighley, the film will stream sometime in the summer and be completely free for fans. It's likely that the film will be showcased in Fortnite's new Party Royale mode, which is a mode that has no guns and strictly exists as a space for players to kick back and have some fun.
Just announced during the Tenet trailer premiere - Christopher Nolan is bringing one of his iconic films to @FortniteGame this summer for a full length free screening for fans! pic.twitter.com/ZzmqvhYlpW— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 22, 2020
Fortnite is no stranger to collaborating with popular movies, but this would mark the first time that a full-length feature film would air in the game. Previously, the game partnered together with Star Wars to show players an exclusive clip from Star Wars; The Rise of Skywalker, and they've continued to hold a ton of in-game events that feature the likes of Diplo, Deadmau5, and Travis Scott.
In case you missed the trailer for Tenet, you can check it out above. The film is currently slated to hit theaters on July 17, 2020, although that's subject to change due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19.
Related: Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' Fortnite concert: When is it & how to watch
Pick up some V-Bucks
PlayStation Store Gift Card
Easy to stock up
If you've yet to finish up your Battle Pass for the latest season of Fortnite, you might end up having to pick up the next one using some extra V-Bucks. Picking up a gift card can help you pick up some more, or pick up the latest game you've had your eye on.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Your Fitbit device might be able to predict if you have COVID-19 or the Flu
Health and fitness wearable pioneer Fitbit is partnering with medical researchers to determine if its devices can help predict and track infectious diseases like COVID-19 and the flu. Users can opt-in to share personal health data from their device directly through the Fitbit app.
FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system?
Google and Apple partnered to launch their COVID-19 exposure tracking and notification system on May 20 — here's what you need to know about it.
Here's why Google is delaying the Pixel 4a to July (or even August)
The Pixel 4a is apparently delayed another month, but the explanation is the best I've heard yet; it's economical, not technological. The phones are ready to go, but it makes sense to not launch a budget-minded phone into this economy.
Here is every Limited Edition PlayStation 4 you could own
Looking to get your hands on a PlayStation 4 model that only a handful of people will ever be able to own? Here's a list of all the limited edition PS4s you can buy today!