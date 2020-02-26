Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here , and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.

Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. Ahead of Fortnite's weekly update on Thursday, the second week of challenges for Chapter 2 - Season 2 has leaked, giving players a good idea of what to expect when it comes to earning more XP.

Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

Here are the "Week 2" Challenges:

Similar to last week, this week's set of challenges look to be pretty simple, and involve a lot of exploring the newer aspects to Chapter 2- Season 2. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Season 2 - Week 2 Challenges

Find SHADOW Safe Houses (0/1)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (0/3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (0/50)

Deal damage to players from below (0/250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (0/3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (0/3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffes or Weeping Woods (0/3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (0/200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (0/3)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!

The Chapter 2 - Week 2 missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.