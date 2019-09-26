Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.

Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have more chances to earn Battle Pass stars in the form of missions. This week's set of missions, titled Bullseye, might be the very last of Season X, as it seems as if Epic might have something else planned to bring an end to the new season of Fortnite. So, this might be the last chance many players have to claim a ton of Battle Stars and level up their Season Pass.

After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do Prestige Missions, which serve as harder versions of the original challenges, but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below.

Bullseye Missions

Land on different Bullseyes (0/3).

Hit Weak Points while harvesting (0/50).

Get an elimination with a Sniper Rifle (0/1).

Hit easy firing range target (0/1).

Complete the skydiving course over Fatal Fields after jumping from the Battle Bus (0/4).

Hit Headshots (0/10).

Destroy Loot Carries from 50m away (0/2).

Prestige Missions

Hit 5 consecutive Weak Points while harvesting (0/1).

Destroy Loot Carriers from 100m away (0/1).

Hit headshots in a single match (0/3).

Hit hard firing range target (0/1).

Complete the skydiving course over Dusty Depot after jumping from the Battle Bus (0/4).

Hit headshots with a Scoped weapon (0/3).

Land a Bottle Flip on a target near a giant fish, llama, or pig (0/1).

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!