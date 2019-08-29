Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.

Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Blockbuster, are now here. Judging by the looks of them, they don't seem too difficult at all, and most can likely be completed by simply playing through different matches. After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do Prestige Missions, which serve as harder versions of the original challenges, but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long.

You can check out the full list of challenges below.

Blockbuster Missions

Land in Dusty Depot, then visit the Meteor in a single match (0/1).

Harvest materials at the Block (0/300).

Land at a run down Hero Mansion and an abandoned Villain Lair (0/1).

Deal damage while being affected by low gravity (0/250).

Search between a basement film camera, a snowy stone head and a flashy gold big rig (0/1).

Consume fruit, mushrooms, or glitched foraged items (0/10).

Claim Vending Machines in different matches (0/3).

Prestige Missions

Eliminations at Dusty Depot or the Meteor (0/3).

Search chests or ammo boxes at the Block (0/7).

Search chests at an abandoned Hero Mansion or Villain Lair (0/7).

Deal damage with explosive weapons (0/500).

Search between a rotary phone, a fork-knife, and a hilltop house full of Carbide and Omega posters (0/1).

Consume fruit, mushrooms, or glitched foraged items in a single match (0/8).

Harvest materials at the Block or Dusty Depot in a single match (0/300).

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!