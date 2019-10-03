Season X of Fortnite is almost finished, as the season is now in its next to final week. While the game winds down and prepares for the upcoming Season 11, there is still one last week of clean up left for players to finish up their Season X Battle Pass. With that in mind, Epic released one final batch of limited-time challenges, allowing players to pick up a handful of rewards for the final stretch of Season X.
Unlike daily challenges — which have been a mainstay in the game ever since Season 1 — Season X introduced limited-time challenges, which are similar to daily challenges, except that they pop up once a day throughout the week. Once the week is over, however, the missions disappear and are replaced by new ones. This week's challenges — titled Last Stop — are now live, and one new one will appear each day until Thursday, Oct. 10.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list of challenges.
Here are the Last Stop UPDATED challenges now that twitter images are working:#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/2viOoZq6vy— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 2, 2019
Completing the challenges will unlock a variety of rewards, including battle stars, season XP, and a brand new loading screen, which you can see above. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below.
Last Stop Challenges
- Deal damage with Suppressed weapons to opponents (0/500).
- Outlast opponents in Solo or Squads mode (0/150).
- Assault Rifle eliminations (0/5).
- Search Chests at Loot Lake or Happy Hamlet (0/7).
- Land at Lucky Landing or Retail Row in different matches (0/2).
- Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/5).
- Visit different Named Locations (0/10).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
Related: Check out Fortnite's full list of 'Bullseye' missions