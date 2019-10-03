Season X of Fortnite is almost finished, as the season is now in its next to final week. While the game winds down and prepares for the upcoming Season 11, there is still one last week of clean up left for players to finish up their Season X Battle Pass. With that in mind, Epic released one final batch of limited-time challenges, allowing players to pick up a handful of rewards for the final stretch of Season X.

Unlike daily challenges — which have been a mainstay in the game ever since Season 1 — Season X introduced limited-time challenges, which are similar to daily challenges, except that they pop up once a day throughout the week. Once the week is over, however, the missions disappear and are replaced by new ones. This week's challenges — titled Last Stop — are now live, and one new one will appear each day until Thursday, Oct. 10. Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list of challenges.

Here are the Last Stop UPDATED challenges now that twitter images are working:#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/2viOoZq6vy — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 2, 2019