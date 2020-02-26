Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 is officially out now, and one of the most surprising additions to the new season is that of Deadpool, Marvel's iconic hero. Initially spotted in the trailer for Chapter 2 - Season 2, it was revealed that players would be able to obtain a Deadpool skin for completing various challenges in this season's Battle Pass.

Before you start, it's important to note that Deadpool isn't in the game just yet, but will be in the future. Because he's likely to be one of the "mystery" skins that get unlocked later in Chapter 2 - Season 2's lifespan, you'll be doing challenges for at least a couple of weeks as you work to unlock him. The first week of challenges is out now, but the second week of challenges recently leaked ahead of the weekly update for Fortnite.

Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

Here are the "Week 2" Challenges: pic.twitter.com/scU7x0EB9d — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) February 21, 2020

You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the Week 2 challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Week 1 challenges

Week 2 challenges

Find Deadpool's milk carton (0/1)

Find Deadpool's chimichangas around HQ (0/3)

Once you finish with the first two challenges, you're all set and all caught up on the current set of Deadpool challenges until Thursday. Currently, it seems as if two challenges will release per week, so make sure to keep checking back, as we'll update this page with future challenges as they get revealed.

If you're looking for more challenges to do, you can always check out the full list of Brutus' Briefing to see what you've missed, still need to complete, or head back to the main menu to prepare for the next challenge. There is a lot to do this week, so you'll be busy exploring Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 for some time!