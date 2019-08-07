Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

When it comes to travel cards, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the Platinum Card® from American Express are two of the best on the market. We put them head to head to find out which one comes out on top as the travel card king.

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Named the "Best Premium Travel Credit Card" for 2018 by MONEY® Magazine, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® is still a contender for the title. Approved cardholders earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Earn 3X points on travel immediately after earning your $300 travel credit, 3X points on dining at restaurants, and 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases.

All cardholders get a $300 Annual Travel Credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year, access to 1,000+ airport lounges worldwide after an easy, one-time enrollment in Priority Pass™ Select, and up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Platinum Card® from American Express Rewards 3X points on travel 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights 3X points on dining at restaurants 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases Welcome bonus 50,000 bonus points 60,000 Membership Rewards® points Fees $450 annual fee $550 annual fee Interest Rate 19.24% - 26.24% APR N/A

Platinum Card® from American Express powers up the points

New cardholders earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, and 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.

This card is full of additional benefits. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, and access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. You'll also receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts, as well as a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.

Which one should you get?

Both of these cards offer great rewards and premium benefits to whoever holds either of them. It really comes down to the added benefits as to which card will work better for you. Which perks match up to how you travel?

