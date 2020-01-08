What you need to know Charmin has designed a cute bear-faced robot named the "Rollbot" to deliver you toilet paper when you run out.

It also created a SmellSense sensor to determine when the air is all clear before entering the bathroom.

The folks over at Charmin's GoLab also invented a brand new V.I.Pee premium porta-potty experience that uses an Oculus Rift S to make sure you don't miss any of the action when at the game or a concert.

It's a tale as old as time itself — finding yourself stranded in the bathroom with no toilet paper left on the roll. We've all been there before and we'll all be there again. Wouldn't life be grand if there was a way to solve this issue without yelling for someone to bring you a roll? Fortunately, the folks over a Charmin have been hard at work creating the Rollbot, a cute little robot with one very important job — to get you toilet paper when all hope is lost. The self-balancing robot rolls around on two-wheels, carrying the all-important roll of toilet paper, and is connected to your phone via Bluetooth. This does create some limitations, primarily that you'll need to have your phone on you and it will need to be within 30 or so feet since it uses Bluetooth instead of Wi-Fi to communicate.