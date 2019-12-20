What you need to know
- CD Projekt had been in a legal disagreement with the author of The Witcher novels, Andrzej Sapkowski.
- An agreement was reached today, with both parties cooperating moving forward.
- The agreement also granted CD Projekt new rights to The Witcher.
CD Projekt (the parent company of CD Projekt Red) had recently been in a legal disagreement with Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher novels. When Sapkowski originally sold the rights for The Witcher to be developed into a game series, it was in the form of a lump sum payment, instead of CD Projekt's initial offer of a percentage of the overall profit.
After the rousing success the games have seen, Sapkowski's lawyers argued that the initial deal was unlawful and that additional reparations of roughly $16 million USD were needed. Today, CD Projekt announced that both the company and Sapkowski have reached an agreement, with CD Projekt gaining "new rights" and reaffirming the company's rights to The Witcher franchise in video games, graphic novels, board games, and merchandise. The press release also noted that moving forward, both parties have a framework on which to cooperate.
"We've always admired Mr. Andrzej Sapkowski's works — a great inspiration for the team here at CD PROJEKT RED," says Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO at CD Projekt. "I believe today marks a new stage in our continued relationship," Kiciński states.
As of the moment, it's unclear what the additional rights refer to exactly. In a previous financial report, CD Projekt Red said it was moving into a "dual-franchise mode" and that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher were equally important to the company.
A new IP
Cyberpunk 2077
A big change for CD Projekt RED
Cyberpunk 2077 is looking to be a huge game for CD Projekt RED. The game, set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City, has you track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best — or just burn the city down.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The YouTube app's casting screen now includes a TV remote
Up until now, the casting screen on the YouTube app only featured a rudimentary play/pause button and volume control. Google is adding a bit more functionality with the latest update, including a basic TV remote.
Are in-game subscriptions the next big trend in mobile gaming monetization?
You thought loot boxes and in-app purchases were bad? Just wait until every mobile game wants you to subscribe to their monthly Premium Pass.
Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly feature a 10x optical zoom camera
According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Huawei P40 Pro will come equipped with a new 8MP periscope zoom camera with 10x optical zoom capability.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!