Can't get enough Castlevania? Looking for to the hit Netflix anime's third season tomorrow? You're in luck. Konami just released Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on Android and iOS mobiel devices seemingly out of nowhere. There was no prior announcement this was going to happen, so it's a nice surprise for fans of the series who want to take Castlevania with them everywhere.

Features include:

Fully compatible with game controllers

New continue feature

New UI for special attack and transformation controls

Unlock achievements with hard-fought battle milestones

This is a great way to get fans excited for the latest season of the Netflix show, which releases tomorrow. It follows vampire hunter Trevor Belmont, Dracula's son Alucard, and Sypha Belnades as they battle with Dracula's forces who are hellbent on enslaving humanity.

The game is available for $2.99, and it doesn't appear to have any in-app purchases or microtransactions of any kind... yet. Symphony of the Night is widely regarded as one of the best entries in the series thanks to its non-linear gameplay and exploration similar to that of the Metroid series.