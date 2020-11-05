Black Friday in Canada isn't nearly as hectic as it can be in America — and that's both a good and a bad thing. While it's no fun seeing so many deals unavailable in our country, it's also pretty nice not feeling inundated with too many options. Here in Canada, finding the best Black Friday deals is just a bit easier than it can be elsewhere.
We're seeing a much different Black Friday in 2020. This year, retailers are seeking to keep their stores from becoming overcrowded, so rather than offering deals all during the end of November, we're instead seeing offers all throughout the month. This year's sale also happens to be one of the best because we're seeing more online offers than ever before as well, meaning there is a better chance of being able to shop from home without missing any of the best deals.
Now that sales are already beginning to go live, it's time to start saving! Shopping sooner is always better than later when it comes to the holidays, after all. We'll be gathering all the best Black Friday deals in Canada as they go live and posting them all below to make Black Friday shopping a breeze.
Spotlight deal
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $50 off at Amazon
There are a ton of ways to stream your favorite TV shows and movies, but perhaps none is a more powerful dedicated solution than the Amazon Fire TV Cube. Don't worry about a remote control; all you need to do is ask Alexa to turn your TV on and start playing the next episode of your show. It works with Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime TV, and more. Yes, it'll also act as a centrepiece for your smart home powered by Alexa.
The best curated Black Friday deals
Amazon device deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $44.99 at Best Buy
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model. You can save $25 today thanks to Black Friday.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $80 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 8 is the little smart display you never knew you needed. Featuring a bright and colorful 8-inch display, perfect for your office or kitchen, the Echo Show 8 displays photos, recipes, and that awesome Prime Video show you've been meaning to watch. At $90, this is $70 off for Black Friday — and for $10 more, you get the Echo Show 8 bundled with an Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $40 off at Amazon
Amazon's Echo Show 5 is one of the best bedside or office clocks you can find. It's got a big, bright 5-inch display, a camera for video calls, and best of all, it can show all of your photos through Amazon Photos when you want to take a look at something that isn't work. At $60, it's $40 off for Black Friday — and for $85, you get a Blink Mini as part of an awesome bundle.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $45 off at Amazon
$25 for one of the most useful smart speakers on the planet? Yes, please. Amazon's 3rd Gen Echo Dot is $45 off for Black Friday, and it's the cheapest and easiest way to add Alexa to every room.
Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera | $15 off at Amazon
Home security has gotten way smarter and way cheaper over the past few years. One of the prime examples of this is the Blink Mini, one of the most affordable smart security cameras on the market. It captures 1080p HD video, has motion detection, and supports two-way audio for easy communication. Its low price is made even more palatable during Black Friday at $15 off.
Headphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $53 off at Amazon
Samsung's latest true wireless earbuds are a steal at $200 — yes, they're that good — so at less than $150 for Black Friday, they're extra enticing. Enjoy them in black, white, or this lovely blue colorway.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $50 off at Amazon
Beans, beans, good for the heart. You've heard the saying, but have you heard these incredible earbuds? Featuring a bean-shaped design that molds into your ear, these are probably the most comfortable wireless earbuds you'll ever wear. Plus, they feature noise-canceling. At $200, these are a great deal.
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 | $15 off at Amazon
Some of our favorite earbuds that you're most likely to overlook are the Soundcore Liberty Air 2. Not only are the Liberty Air 2 an incredible value, but they're also just darn good earbuds. Premium drivers allow for excellent sound given the price, there's Bluetooth 5.0 for great wireless performance, and there's 28-hour total battery life. Right now, they can be yours for $15 off!
Phones, Tablets & Accessories deals
iPhone 11 devices (Refurbished) | Up to $549 off at Best Buy
Save up to $549 on select unlocked iPhone 11 devices this month at Best Buy in certified refurbished condition. This deal includes the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Your purchase also comes with a 90-day warranty.
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker | $10 off at Amazon
There's no denying the importance of a good Bluetooth speaker. Whether you want to jam out to music in your backyard or catch up on podcasts while your shower, it's an invaluable tool. One of our favorite ones — the Anker Soundcore — is on sale for $10 off when you clip the coupon on its product page. It's compact, comes in fun colors, and sounds way better than the low price would suggest.
JBL Boombox | $28 off at Amazon
Sticking with Bluetooth speakers, another fantastic option comes in the form of the JBL Boombox. It's much larger and more expensive than the Anker speaker, but there's a good reason for that: it has much more impressive audio. You can easily fill an entire room (and then some) with the Boombox, which JBL describes as having "monstrous sound."
Laptop & PC Component deals
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Refurbished) | $300 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $300 off this Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop in refurbished condition. It was tested, inspected, and restored directly by Microsoft, and it even comes with a one-year Microsoft warranty.
ASUS VivoBook Flip 14" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop | $50 off at Best Buy
The ASUS VivoBook Flip features a 14-inch touchscreen display and is versatile enough to flip its keyboard behind the screen so you can use this device in Tablet mode too.
Samsung 4K UHD 28-inch monitor | $100 off at Amazon
Upgrading to a 4K UHD monitor is the way to go as PCs and consoles become more powerful, but there's a significant price gap between even 2K monitors. However, you can save a big chunk on Samsung's 28-inch 4K monitor; it retails for $449, but right now, you can get it for just $349. Samsung really knows what it's doing when it comes to screens, and here you're getting premium specs like 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync support, and HDR support.
Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10TB Hard Drive | $60 off at Amazon
SSDs like the MX500 are great if you want fast speeds, but large storage amounts come at a big cost. If you'd rather focus on tons of room and are OK with slower read/write performance, check out the BarraCuda Pro from Seagate. This hard drive offers 10TB of storage and snappy 7200rpm performance, all for $60 off during Black Friday month.
Gaming deals
Razer Kraken Headset | 25% off at Amazon
Want to take your gaming to the next level? The Razer Kraken headset is exactly what you need. Available in a ton of fun colors, the Kraken delivers immersive 7.1 surround sound, custom 50mm drivers, and has a super comfortable design for long gaming sessions. If you're interested, it can be yours at a 25% discount during November.
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop | $209 off at Amazon
This is a laptop with a lot of power at a great price, thanks to AMD Ryzen powering it. Get inside a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD, and NVIDIA RTX 2060 GPU for some stellar FHD performance on the 15.6-inch display. It's also tested to ensure it can put up with some serious use and abuse.
Television deals
Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV | $500 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $500 off Samsung's 55-inch 4K UHD QLED Tizen Smart TV now through November 12. This TV lets you access services like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max without needing another device plugged in.
LG 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV | $1,100 off at Best Buy
LG's 65-inch 4K UHD OLED webOS Smart TV is currently discounted by over $1,000 at Best Buy. This marks one of its best prices yet, and it also features Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby HDR, and Dolby Atmost for a more cinematic experience.
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android Smart TV | $1,200 off at Best Buy
Sony's Bravia 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Smart TV is an Android TV model that lets you download apps and streaming services with ease. This sale is only good through November 12. You can also save up to $500 on select sound bars with its purchase.
ViewSonic M1+ Portable Projector | $72 off at Amazon
Want to take a big screen with you wherever you go? ViewSonic's M1+ portable projector delivers a quality picture up to 100 inches in size from less than nine feet away. It has robust built-in speakers, it's Wi-Fi enabled so you can stream straight from your favorite services, and it folds down and tucks into a pouch for safekeeping when not in use. Save $72 right now thanks to Black Friday.
Kitchen & Lifestyle deals
23andMe Health + Ancestry | $125 off at Amazon
Ever wonder what your DNA says about your body's health? What about your ancestry? With this kit from 23andMe, you can find out both of those things. Order your kit, create an account, prepare a saliva sample, and ship it off to 23andMe. You'll then be able to view all of your results right on your phone! Now's the perfect time to buy, as Black Friday has 23andMe discounted by $125 when you clip the coupon on its product page!
De'Longhi Manual Espresso & Cappuccino Machine | $80 off at Best Buy
This discounted De'Longhi Espresso & Cappucino machine can make barista-quality drinks in the comfort of your home. It's great at making lattes as well and can maintain its temperature between cups so there's no waiting for it to heat back up.
Insignia Compact 1.7 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Bar Fridge | $40 off at Best Buy
Keep your favorite drinks and snacks close by with the Insignia Compact Freestanding Bar Fridge. This fridge has an adjustable thermostat and a reversible door, as well as adjustable legs.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to extra discounts on select items, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.
Free 30-day trial
When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means this year the holiday lands on November 27. However, retailers are holding their Black Friday sales much differently this year. We're already seeing sales go live in early November and more offers coming weekly rather than at the end of the month. Now is truly the time to start shopping!
When do Black Friday deals start?
Right now! Black Friday deals are already going live at retailers across Canada, including both online and in-store offers! Each retailer is different in how it will be running its sale, but we'll be sure to keep the list above updated with any new deals as soon as more worthwhile options are discovered.
