Best answer: Sony is very clear; there is no remote play compatibility on PlayStation Now. You are unable to stream any PlayStation Now content to your phone via Remote Play.

What is PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now (PS Now) is Sony's game streaming service. For around $60 a year you can stream over 750 PS4, PS3, and PS2 games directly to your PlayStation 4, or download over 200 games to use offline. That's a pretty good selection for a little under $5 a month.

PS Now has taken a little while to get going as Sony originally priced PS Now at twice the current cost. This left a lot of people wondering if it was worth it, especially when you need PS Plus, which is another $60 a year. Now though, you can comfortably buy PS Now as a one-off payment and feel good knowing you have 750 games to play whenever you like.

What is Remote Play?

Remote Play is an app for your phone that allows you to use it as a TV to play PlayStation 4 games. It's easy to set up — you need to download the app and go through some simple steps and you can be playing Destiny 2 on your phone from bed. It's pretty great.

The great thing is your PS4 is doing all the heavy lifting, so your phone doesn't need to be an amazing super phone for it to work. Any phone using Android 5.0 and above will happily run your games as well as they would on your PS4. You will need Android 10 if you want to connect your DualShock, though; otherwise, you need to use the on-screen buttons.

So can we use them together?