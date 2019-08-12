What you need to know
- Activision has released new 4K gameplay footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PS4 Pro.
- The new gameplay footage shows off five different modes, on five different maps.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be available on October 25.
- You can preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $60 on Amazon.
Activision has released some new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay, with 4K footage from being played on the PlayStation 4 Pro. The footage includes five different gameplay modes across five different maps, one of which is a nighttime version of another map. There's roughly 24 minutes of gameplay, so you can get a good idea of the different maps and guns revealed so far.
Check out the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay footage in the video below (be sure to set YouTube to "4K" for the best quality picture).
Remember that if you'd like to try the game out before launch, preorders will get access to the beta starting this September 12.
If you'd like to learn more in-depth details, our own Carli Velocci got to go hands-on with the game recently and you can read her thoughts right here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to be available on October 25.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know
Next level combat
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Warfare is Modern again
Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.