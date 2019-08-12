What you need to know Activision has released new 4K gameplay footage for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on the PS4 Pro.

The new gameplay footage shows off five different modes, on five different maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to be available on October 25.

You can preorder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $60 on Amazon.

Activision has released some new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay, with 4K footage from being played on the PlayStation 4 Pro. The footage includes five different gameplay modes across five different maps, one of which is a nighttime version of another map. There's roughly 24 minutes of gameplay, so you can get a good idea of the different maps and guns revealed so far. Check out the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer gameplay footage in the video below (be sure to set YouTube to "4K" for the best quality picture).

Remember that if you'd like to try the game out before launch, preorders will get access to the beta starting this September 12. If you'd like to learn more in-depth details, our own Carli Velocci got to go hands-on with the game recently and you can read her thoughts right here. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently set to be available on October 25. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PlayStation 4: Everything you need to know

Next level combat Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warfare is Modern again Developed by Infinity Ward, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare takes the concept of modern combat and reapplies it, with familiar characters in unfamiliar situations. $60 at Amazon