Rather than paying $10 per month to Google or Dropbox forever, build your own home server that can be used to privately and securely store all your files and movies. Once you set up a NAS, you can watch the videos you store on it from anywhere easily, and if your NAS is set up properly, even if one of the hard drives inside your multi-bay NAS enclosure goes bad, you'll never lose data because the data is redundantly backed up on multiple drives in the bay.

Blacky Friday is giving us deals of storage in every shape, size, and capacity, and while more general-purpose hard drives that you can use in your desktop or expand your new PS5 with, there are NAS-specific hard drives down to great prices, like the Western Digital Red Plus.