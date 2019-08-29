Each new Borderlands game always introduces an eclectic cast of characters, but none seem to capture our attention quite as much as the four playable Vault Hunters do. This time we'll be taking a look at Amara, the Siren class. Everything you need to know about Borderlands 3

Amara's backstory Amara is Borderlands 3's resident playable Siren, like Lilith and Maya before her. Sirens are women who have mystical powers that are further enhanced through the use of Eridium, suggesting a connection between them and the ancient alien Eridians who built the Vaults. Only six Sirens can exist in the universe at a given time. Little is known about Amara's childhood, like how she acquired her Siren abilities or if she's had them since birth. Growing up, we do know that she was a brawler and has become infamous across multiple planets. Her name apparently means "Deathless" on 37 worlds, and is a hair conditioner brand on 8. Because this is Borderlands, after all. A woman of the people, she looks to fight for justice and do what's right, which is more than can be said for some other characters in the series. Amara's action skills

Amara's three action skills are all tied to her Siren abilities. Phaseslam is a ground pound move where Amara leaps into the air and slams down into her enemies. Phasegrasp locks enemies in place with a giant ethereal fist summoned from the ground, similar to Maya's crowd control Phaselock ability in Borderlands 2. And Phasecast sends forth an astral projection of herself that does damage to everything in its wake. Her skill trees are Mystical Assault, Fist of the Elements, and Brawl. Amara's fully interactive skill tree Amara's role in Borderlands 3

While each playable character usually doesn't affect the story independently from one another, Amara may be a special case because she's a Siren. As we've seen from previous trailers, Troy and Tyreen Calypso, the anatgonists in Borderlands 3, appear to be Sirens themselves. Siren lore and history is expected to play a larger role this time around. We'll even be visiting Maya's home planet of Athenas, where a monastic group took her in after discovering her abilities as a child. Sirens are at the forefront of Borderlands 3, but it remains unknown to what extent Amara will be involved other than being the playable character that completes missions and trigger events.

