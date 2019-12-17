What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a cloud streaming service.
- It just got some more games.
- You can purchase Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 right now.
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming to Stadia on December 18.
Today, Google announced that Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint were joining the Google Stadia cloud game streaming service soon. Borderlands 3 is the latest installment in the beloved shooter franchise, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is a fighting game that lets you inhabit the quirky universe, and finally, Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a third-person tactical shooter that lets you aim from the first-person perspective.
Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 are already available on Stadia. Borderlands 3 starts at $39 while Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 comes in at $50. Borderlands 3 is available at a reduced price for a limited time so be sure to pick it up if you're interested. Additionally, when Ghost Recon Breakpoint launches tomorrow, December 18, it'll also be available for less, starting at $30 for the Standard Edition. You can read more about each game below.
Borderlands 3
The original shooter-looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all-new mayhem-fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities, and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 gives players the ultimate Dragon Ball gaming experience! Develop your own warrior, create the perfect avatar, train to learn new skills, and help fight new enemies to restore the original story of the Dragon Ball series. Join 300 players from around the world in the new hub city of Conton and fight with or against them.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Experience a military shooter set in a diverse & hostile open world that you can play solo or up to four-player co-op. Injured, without support and hunted down, test your survival skills and fight back. With your own playstyle, take down the Wolves, ex-brothers-in-arms gone rogue and their leader Cole D. Walker.
It's not all good news though. The current build of Borderlands 3 on Stadia is from October 24. The game will be patched with all the latest fixes sometime next year. Luckily, it's not a broken experience so it's not a huge deal in my opinion. However, the option to choose 60 frames per second (FPS) or 30 FPS is gone. If you play it on a Chromecast Ultra connected to a 4K TV, it'll render the game at 1800p or 4K resolution, at 30 FPS. It's unclear why Gearbox Software decided to take out the option for Stadia. Hopefully, a future patch will add it in. It'll be interesting to see how the game runs on smaller screens. For example, Red Dead Redemption 2 renders at 60 FPS when playing on a laptop, phone, or tablet, but 30 FPS on a Chromecast Ultra.
Are you interested in these three games? Let us know.
