It's just not Black Friday if you're not looking ways to save on new 4K TVs. Best Buy has you covered on that front. Grab the Hisense H6500F series 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV on sale for $219.99. That's $160 off Best Buy's list price and one of the better deals we've seen. This sale is good for today only.

Bluetooth Hisense H6500F series 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV This entry-level TV has some great features like Bluetooth and Google Assistant built in. Access streaming apps on Android TV or use your own device with three HDMI ports. Also has a USB port, DTS Studio Sound, and HDR support. $219.99 $380.00 $160 off See at Best Buy

Even at its regular price, the Hisense 4K TV is considered an entry-level budget option. The best kind of budget TV is the budget TV on sale because then it's even more budgetier. Plus, despite its cost, the Hisense has a ton of excellent features that help make life a little more convenient for you.

For example, it has Bluetooth. That expands your entertainment options tremendously. You can connect the TV to Bluetooth audio through speakers or a sound bar. Or you can enable your own private listening by using Bluetooth earbuds. Other features include 120 motion rate for fast-moving action and high-intensity gameplay, an LED panel for rich colors, and DTS Studio Sound to help create a virtual surround sound system in your living room.

The TV also has Google Assistant built right in. Talk to Google and control your entire smart home from the couch. Check on the kids or see who's at the door by viewing smart cameras attached to your network right on the screen. Search for your favorite shows using your voice. Order a pizza or check out sports scores without pulling out your phone.

You can also use the Android TV smart platform to binge all your favorite content. Get access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and other video platforms. You can also stream music through Spotify, Pandora, and others. You'll find live sports, news, and more.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports and a USB input for connecting a flash drive or something like that.

