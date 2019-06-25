Best Travel Accessories Android Central 2019
The amazing advancement in personal technology has changed every aspect of the way we travel. Having the right accessories on hand when you head out, whether it's for a weekend trip or a month-long adventure, is critical. Android Central is full of road warriors, and that means we're constantly in search of the best travel accessories — and the gear we recommend here is the same that's in our bags each time we leave the house.
- Pack it all: Peak Design Everyday Backpack
- Plug in around the world: EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
- Keep it organized: Vaultz Mesh Storage Bags
- Charge everything: Satechi 75W Charger with 2 USB-C PD & 2 USB-A
- Pocketable portable battery: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD
- Breathe right: CLBO Ultrasonic Mini Cool Mist Humidifier
- Wi-Fi for more devices: TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router
- Noise cancelling headphones: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones
- Backup earbuds: Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones with Mic
- Never lose power: Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Portable Battery
- Charge cable variety: Aukey USB-C Cable 5-Pack
- Versatile jacket: BauBax Bomber Jacket 2.0
Pack it all: Peak Design Everyday BackpackStaff pick
Peak Design is known for its camera gear, but the Everyday Backpack is for anyone who wants to smartly (and stylishly) carry all of their gear while traveling. This bag is filled with ingenious little pockets and adaptations to fit every need of a traveler, with a space for everything and lots of customization using Peak Design's modular divider system.
Plug in around the world: EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter
Rather than just having a travel adapter to plug other things into, why not get one that pulls double duty with USB ports of its own? The EPICKA plug has four USB-A ports and a USB-C port, in addition to working as a typical travel adapter to plug any wall plug you have now into any other around the world.
Keep it organized: Vaultz Mesh Storage Bags
There's no reason to just toss cables and other small items in your bag or luggage when there are great storage solutions like these Vaultz bags. Fill them with cables, chargers, adapters, toiletries, whatever! The loose mesh lets you see what's inside, and the clip on the end lets you secure them in your bag to easily grab later.
Charge everything: Satechi 75W Charger with 2 USB-C PD & 2 USB-A
When outlets are at a premium, you want to have a multi-device charger to hand. This Satechi charger has two USB-C PD ports, one with 60W of output that's enough for a laptop, plus another two USB-A ports to charge up smaller devices. This could be the only charger you need to bring on a trip.
Pocketable portable battery: Anker PowerCore 10000 PD
Whether you're rushing through an airport or enjoying a late dinner, the last thing you want when traveling is a dead phone. Pocket this Anker 10,000mAh battery, and don't worry. Charge up any device quickly with a USB-A or USB-C PD port, and recharge the battery quickly usbing USB-C too.
Breathe right: CLBO Ultrasonic Mini Cool Mist Humidifier
We think about so many things when we travel, but we rarely remember how dry and stale hotel rooms can be from constant cleaning and air conditioning. If you evever have troubles sleeping or being comfortable in dry hotel rooms, pick up a cheap portable humidifier to run next to your bed — it just uses a regular water bottle, and can provide a full night's relief.
Wi-Fi for more devices: TP-Link N300 Wireless Portable Nano Travel Router
Hotels have notoriously bad Wi-Fi, but you can fix that by bringing your own travel router. Plug in to Ethernet in your room, and share your own network to all of your devices. It's more secure, and opens up possibilities to use devices like Google Homes and Chromecasts as well.
Noise cancelling headphones: Sony WH1000XM3 Headphones
The mark of a great pair of noise-canceling headphones is not having to give up on sound quality for isolation, and Sony has achieved a great balance. On top of offering class-eating noise cancellation, the 1000XM3s are built solidly and have nice features like touch controls and solid battery life.
Backup earbuds: Panasonic ErgoFit Headphones with Mic
Even though you may have nice over-ear headphones, it's always good to have a backup pair of earbuds like the Panasonic ErgoFit. The sound is decent for music or phone calls, and they fit inside your ear comfortably for long periods.
Never lose power: Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC Portable Battery
When you have to charge on the go, and keep everything going, you have to go big with a battery like the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC. You get 94.72Wh (about 25,600mAh) of capacity, with output over USB-A, USB-C, wireless charging and a three-prong household outlet. You'll never be stranded.
Charge cable variety: Aukey USB-C Cable 5-Pack
When you're on the go, charging off of walls and batteries of all sorts in different situations, you want a variety of cable lengths. Aukey has you covered with this versatile 5-pack of USB-C cables: a 6.6-foot, three 3.3-foot and a 1-foot, all with high-quality construction.
Versatile jacket: BauBax Bomber Jacket 2.0
The BauBax Bomber is more than just a jacket, it's a travel tool. Sure it looks good, but it also packs a built-in eye mask, an inflatable neck pillow & footrest, and plenty of other little pockets and unique features that make getting through an airport or train station a breeze.
Travel isn't always the most enjoyable, no matter how often you do it. But with the right tech and accessories, suddenly the process of getting to where you need to go and making the most of the time there is easier.
The addition of of dead-simple and inexpensive accessories like Vaultz Mesh Storage Bags, Anker's PowerCore 10000 PD Battery and Aukey's USB-C Cable 5-Pack address little frustrations we've all had while on the go. And when you're ready to upgrade your travel gear with bigger purchases, there are amazing buys out there like Peak Design's Everyday Backpack and Sony's WH1000XM3 Headphones.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.