Best Tetris Games for Android Android Central 2020

Given the news that EA is killing the official Tetris apps for Android you might have a sudden urge to play Tetris on your phone. Fortunately, the is no shortage of Tetris lookalikes on the Google Play Store, and we've rounded up the best ones.

You can't keep Tetris from the people

I really have to question the EA's decision to pull the official Tetris games from the Play Store. Whether it was a licensing issue or part of some new strategy to relaunch a mobile Tetris game sometime in the future, it just seems like a bad move, especially for those who paid good money for the premium ad-free versions.

No matter the reason, it's good to know that there are still some great apps that let the legacy of Tetris live on in the Play Store. My top recommendation to fill the gap is called Classic Blocks. It's perhaps the most generic name one could imagine for a game, but it really does the best job of replicating everything that makes Tetris awesome. The other two options we've featured are also good fun to play in their own ways, so you can't go wrong no matter which game you choose to download.