Whether you own a tablet or a phablet phone — or you find a stylus easier on your hands than jamming a finger at the screen — a stylus can come in real handy for a number of reasons. We've rounded up the best universal stylus pens, but if you own a Samsung device, you'll want to opt for an S Pen specifically for your model of S Tab tablet or Galaxy Note phone.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy tablet or Note smartphone you'll want to stick with Samsung's own very excellent S Pen. If you're looking for a stylus that's a jack-of-all-trades and designed to work with Android smartphones and tablets along with any of Apple's offerings, too, we'd recommend the Adonit Dash 3 or the Digiroot Universal Stylus if you like the value of getting a bunch of replacement tips.

