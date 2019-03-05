Whether you own a tablet or a phablet phone — or you find a stylus easier on your hands than jamming a finger at the screen — a stylus can come in real handy for a number of reasons. We've rounded up the best universal stylus pens, but if you own a Samsung device, you'll want to opt for an S Pen specifically for your model of S Tab tablet or Galaxy Note phone.
Fine-point stylus
Adonit Dash 3Best Universal Stylus
If you're looking for a universal stylus that you can use on iPads or Android touchscreen devices, the Adonit Dash 3 is right for you. It features a fine-tip point that's designed to recreate a paper-like drag and you get 14 hours of battery life before you'll need to recharge with the included USB charging base.
For the latest Samsung tablets
Samsung Tab S4 S Pen
Samsung is still leading the pack when it comes to Android tablets, so if you own a Samsung tablet that supports the S Pen, this is the replacement pen you should get because it's an S Pen sold by Samsung and if you've ever used one you know there's nothing better.
Best for replacing your lost S Pen
Samsung Note 9 replacement S Pen
Chances are if you think of using a stylus on a smartphone you're thinking of Samsung's Note series. The latest is Note 9 so we've listed the replacement pen but if you have a Note 5 ($17) or Note 8 ($21) we got you covered, too.
Best value
AmazonBasics Executive Sylus (3-pack)
If your device doesn't use the S Pen and you're just looking for a cheap stylus to pull out whenever you need one, Amazon's got you covered with this AmazonBasics Executive Stylus 3-pack. Keep one at work, one in your travel bag, and one at home so you've always got a stylus on hand when you need it. You get all three stylish colors with this pack.
We've got some tips
Digiroot Universal Stylus
There are two predominant stylus styles for universal stylus pens: disc or fiber tips. With the Digiroot Universal Stylus you get a total of six tips — three fiber tips, and six-disc tips. It comes with a handy pen bag and is backed by a one-year warranty.
Ergonomic design
Musemee Notier V2
What sets the Musemee Notier apart from other stylus pens on this list is its ergonomic design — it widens towards the tip to give you a more comfortable grip. It's got a disc-style tip that's compatible with all capacitive touch screen devices and it's also available in a very stylish red color.
If you own a Samsung Galaxy tablet or Note smartphone you'll want to stick with Samsung's own very excellent S Pen. If you're looking for a stylus that's a jack-of-all-trades and designed to work with Android smartphones and tablets along with any of Apple's offerings, too, we'd recommend the Adonit Dash 3 or the Digiroot Universal Stylus if you like the value of getting a bunch of replacement tips.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.