Best SSD for home NAS 2022

The best solid-state drive (SSD) for home NAS lets you store and access data five times faster than a mechanical hard drive. If you use a lot of I/O-intensive workloads, you can also slot in an NVMe SSD inside the NAS for caching. The obvious choice is the Seagate IronWolf 110 NAS SSD as it's designed for NAS enclosures, has an unmatched endurance rating, and decades-long reliability.

It's easy to find the best SSD for your home NAS

There are lots of great choices if you're looking for a NAS enclosure, and the best part is that most of its enclosures can slot in an SSD directly. You don't need an SSD for storage if all you're doing is streaming media, but if you don't want to rely on mechanical drives and want to switch, SSDs are affordable enough that they're an easy recommendation.

The best option is obviously the IronWolf 110 NAS SSD for the reliability on offer. With a 435TBW (terabytes written) rating for the 240TB and 875TBW for the 960GB option, this SSD will work without any issues for more than a decade. If you're considering the DiskStation DS220+ or DS420+ as your next NAS, the IronWolf 110 SSD is the ideal drive for either enclosure.

Of course, if you're looking for more value, the 1TB SK Hynix Gold S31 would be my recommendation. SK Hynix recently started selling directly to consumers, but the brand is at the forefront of innovation in this segment, and its tech powers most SSDs on this list. The fact that you can buy an SSD directly from SK Hynix is a bonus, and you get decades-long reliability and data transfers that will test the limits of your home network.