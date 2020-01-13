Best Smart TVs Android Central 2020

If you've been thinking of getting a Smart TV, you may be a bit overwhelmed by all the options. The TCL Class 6 Smart TV is the best option, with Roku built-in and a beautiful 4K display. The QLED technology also brings out the beauty of every color on the screen so you can get the best picture possible.

TCL makes great TVs, and the Class 6 Smart TV is no exception. It uses QLED color technology to bring out the brightest colors while creating a lifelike picture. Combine that with the 4K display, and you'll get to enjoy the best picture possible. This TV comes in both 55-inch and 65-inch models, which are both great sizes for a smart TV. As for ports, you can be sure you'll be plugged in with four HDMI ports, a USB media port, RF, Composite, headphone jack, optical audio out port, and an Ethernet port. Roku is automatically included in this TV, along with other TCL smart TVs, so you will get access to plenty of streaming options. There are preset buttons on the remote for services like Hulu and Netflix, but you can download other apps like Disney+ from the store. Plus, the Auto Game Mode makes switching from shows to a console seamless. This TV also integrates with your smart home ecosystem, so you'll be able to turn it on and off with Google Assistant or Alexa. The one downside to this TV would have to be the way the feet on the bottom are set up. They're rather far apart, so you may want to measure your entertainment system to ensure this fits. If it ends being a perfect fit, then this TCL Class 6 TV may be exactly what your living room needs. Pros: QLED

4K display

Roku included

Auto Game Mode

Preset buttons on remote

Smart home integration Cons: Feet are wide apart

Best Overall TCL Class 6 Smart TV The one to get This TCL 4K Smart TV is the one to buy with QLED technology and a 4K display. With the Roku service, you'll have access to it all. From $550 at Amazon

Best Value: Insignia Smart TV

Save some money with this Insignia Smart TV, which has built-in Fire TV. This Amazon service gives you a lot of streaming options all in one place. There is also built-in Alexa, so you can control your TV selections with a simple voice command. If you're worried about the size, this TV is available in 43 and 50 inches. It might not be ideal for the main room of your home, but it'll fit in perfectly in a secondary room like a bedroom. The 4K UHD display gives you a realistic picture with bright colors and dark blacks. There are also three HDMI ports, USB, composite input, antenna input, optical digital output, an audio output, and an Ethernet port. This gives you plenty of options for anything from gaming to the best surround sound. The downside with the Fire TV is the interface. While it is easy to navigate, there are constant ads, which can get in the way. It also constantly pushes Amazon Original content constantly. You also can't integrate the included remote with a cable box, which is a bit of a pain since you'll have two remotes for the TV. However, if you want to save a few bucks, then I would recommend you pick up the Insignia Smart TV. Pros: Cheap

4K UHD

Built-in Fire TV & Alexa Cons: Poor interface

Remote limited for cable

Best Value Insignia Smart TV Save a pretty penny If you want to get a smart TV without spending a lot of money, then the Insignia TV with built-in Alexa support is the one to buy. From $150 at Amazon

Best Alternative Value: Toshiba Smart TV

If you're looking for a cheaper TV that includes Dolby Vision, then this Toshiba is exactly what you're looking for. With options for both 43 and 50-inch screens, you'll still be able to enjoy 4K Dolby Vision at its finest, even if you're not getting the biggest screen. The Toshiba also comes with a voice remote that makes searching for shows much easier. Just press the voice button, tell the remote what you want to watch, and you'll be taken right to it. Dolby Vision brings the beautiful experience of a cinema screen right to your home. This helps bring out the brightest colors while contrasting it with deeper shadows. It also brightens the overall picture so you get the best viewing experience available. With Dolby Vision, you'll be able to see every show and movie as if you were at the theater. There are three HDMI ports included on this TV, so you can plug in your consoles and easily switch inputs when needed. There's also one USB port, a digital optical audio output, an analog audio output, one composite input, an antenna input, and a headphone jack. Alexa is built into this TV as well so you can talk to the assistant through the remote or even your Amazon Echo devices. This is running Amazon Fire TV's updated interface, which isn't the greatest to use. It's very simple but riddled with ads for its new projects and shows. If you can look past the ads and want to get Dolby Vision without breaking the bank, then this is a worthy choice for purchase. Pros: Dolby Vision included

Built-in Alexa

Voice remote

Four HDMI ports Cons: Poor interface

Tons of ads

Best Alternative Toshiba Smart TV Another grand choice With a reasonable price tag and built-in Alexa, this Toshiba smart TV is a good investment if you can look past the ads. From $240 at Amazon

Best Mid-Range: Samsung 7 Series Smart TV

This smart TV is right in the middle of the pack, with a great price and some extra additions. It comes in multiple sizes: from 43 inches up to 75 inches. Depending on what size you go for, this TV could make your living room more lively. Plus, it comes with three HDMI ports, one of which is a component video port, so you can plug-in devices to individual inputs to make it simple to access. This TV also has two USB ports, a digital optical audio output, an RF antenna input, and an Ethernet port. The 4K UHD display will give you the best picture quality. With lifelike colors and high detail, you'll love watching all the 4K content the world has to offer. This TV is also compatible with Alexa, adding voice control with any Echo device. You can change your show, go to Netflix, or search for the next best movie — all with your voice. It also has an app called Universal Guide, which tracks the shows that you have watched and suggests content you might enjoy. You do have to create a Samsung account to use this TV, which may not be a huge deal. There are also built-in ads for certain shows or devices Samsung wants to promote. If you don't mind seeing those or creating an account with Samsung, then this TV is a great option. Pros: 4K UHD display

Wide variety of sizes

Compatible with Alexa

Universal Guide app Cons: Must create a Samsung account to use

Built-in ads

Only three HDMI ports

Best Mid-Range Samsung 7 Series Smart TV Not too expensive with all the right features This TV has built-in Alexa capabilities as well as the Universal Guide, which recommends movies and shows off of past viewings. From $328 at Amazon

Best QLED: Samsung Q70 Smart TV

With the Samsung Q70, you get QLED, which helps make your viewing experience even better than it was before. It brightens any color, adds depth to each scene by contrasting the shadows, and overall helps make them more realistic than they were before thanks to Quantum Dots technology. The darkest colors look even darker, which helps make the colors pop and add incredible detail to help draw you into the picture. Beyond the great picture, there are Bixby voice commands with your remote so you can easily pull up what you want to watch. This TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant smart home setups. Add this right to your smart home devices, and you'll be able to turn it on with just your voice. With four HDMI ports, you can add your favorite console or cable box to make switching between inputs a breeze as well. Along with the four HDMI ports, there are also two USB ports, a digital optical audio output port, an RF antenna port, and an Ethernet port. Unfortunately, it's not supported by any wall mounts currently on the market. Along with that, it's filled with ads, so hopefully, that's something you can get past. Pick up this TV, and get yourself an entertainment stand. Pros: QLED technology

Bixby voice commands

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Cannot be wall mounted

Riddled with ads

Best QLED Samsung Q70 Smart TV Brightest crayon in the box If you want the brightest colors along with the darkest blacks, then the Samsung Q70 is exactly what you're looking for. From $898 at Amazon

Best Big Screen: Sony X800G 75-inch Smart TV

Big screens are always great, especially if you're someone who wants an in-home theater. This 75-inch TV comes with a 4K HDR display, with immense detail and image clarity will make every second of your favorite movies that much better. This TV does come in a range of sizes, starting at a 43-inch screen. If you want the big screen quality, but you don't want that huge of a screen, there are tons to choose from, including 49, 55, 65, or 75 inches. It also includes four HDMI ports as well as a headphone jack so you can play on your console or plug in the AUX cord for some music. There is also a USB port, a digital optical audio output port, an analog audio output port, a component video input, a composite video input, an RF antenna port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. The Sony X800G is compatible with Google Home and Alexa, so you can put it right in there with your other smart devices. You'll be able to turn on your whole in-home theater with just a few words. This also has built-in cable management, so you won't have to worry about hiding tons of cords. The way the inputs are stationed does all the hard work for you. With a big screen comes a big price, which means you'll want to have more than pocket change when picking this up. Some customers have also reported that software support isn't great, with only Android TV OS 7.0 out of the box. There may be a chance for an update to the latest Android TV OS so keep your eyes and ears peeled. Pros: 4K HDR

Wide range of sizes, including 75 inches

Compatible with Google Home and Alexa

Built-in cable management Cons: Expensive

Questionable software support

Older Android version

Best Big Screen Sony X800G 75-inch Smart TV The bigger the better This TV is great if you are ready to spend a lot of money on a quality product. With a 4K HDR display, everything will be crisp. $1,399 at Amazon

Best Elite: Sony 8K 85-inch Smart TV

If you truly want the best that money can buy, then it's time to get a TV that's truly ahead of the game. This Sony 8K TV has the latest in TV technology. The contrast range for an 8K display is better than any of the other TVs out there, providing you with great details you never knew you needed. It's important to note that most media doesn't support 8K yet, but just like 4K, we expect it to become more commonplace over the next few years. There's also IMAX and Dolby Vision support, which helps create incredibly well-detailed images. There are three USB ports on this TV, so you can plug in your phone or camera to see pictures or videos you've captured. You can also connect your console or other devices in one of the four HDMI inputs available. Along with those ports, there are also three USB ports, a digital optical output, a composite video input, an RS-232 input, an RF antenna input, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. This TV also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can turn it on with just the sound of your voice. You can ask your assistant to help you search for a show on your TV, and it will be able to assist you. It's a nice feature to be able to control your TV through your smart speakers while also integrating it into your smart home ecosystem. Overall, while you may be paying for technology we have yet to put content out for, this large TV will still make your regular 4K content look incredible. Pros: 8K display

Alexa and Google Assistant compatible

IMAX and Dolby Vision support

A lot of ports Cons: Incredibly expensive

Not a lot of 8K supported content