Prime Day is finally here, meaning those looking to save money on holiday gifts now have the perfect opportunity. This year has been a bit strange with the pandemic, and gaming has been more important than ever with people forced to stay at home for extended lengths of time.
Whether you're looking for PS5, video games, or accessories, Amazon has it all and more. Prime Day is offering steep discounts on a lot of these, so if you've been holding off on buying that new game because you didn't want to spend $60 when it released, now's your chance. Don't forget to keep an eye out for console bundles as well, because that's another great way to save.
PlayStation Plus 12-month
PlayStation Plus is your ticket to online multiplayer, free games, Share Play, exclusive deals, and a whole lot more. Pick up a 12-month membership today to start saving on your favorite games and get ready for when the PS5 launches.
Best Prime Day PS5 Deals
The PS5 may not go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but it might go back in stock. Retailers are working with Sony to get waves of stock ahead of its release in November, so you'll want to keep an eye out if you've yet to preorder a PS5. You can choose from the standard PS5 console or the PS5 Digital Edition for $100 less.
PlayStation 5 | $499 at Amazon
Sony's PS5 will feature a 4K Blu-ray drive, SSD, 10.28 teraflop GPU, and a powerful CPU ready to deliver the best possible games. This is your ticket to the next-generation and Sony's upcoming lineup of exclusives if you want top-of-the-line performance and graphics. With the new DualSense controller and other services being added, now's the time to get ready for next-gen.
PS5 Digital Edition | $399 at Amazon
The PS5 Digital Edition boasts the same specs as its counterpart except it lacks a physical disc drive, so you're still getting the same quality games regardless of which PS5 console your purchase. If you've abandoned physical discs long ago in favor of a digital future, this one is for you. It's cheaper, too.
Best Prime Day PS5 Game Deals
There are a ton of great games coming to PS5 you'll want to preorder ahead of its release. Again, these aren't likely to be on sale while Amazon Prime Day is going on, but you should definitely treat yourself to something nice regardless. You might even find a deal where if you buy one or two games you can get a third at a discount.
Demon's Souls | $70 at Amazon
The iconic title that ushered in an era of Souls-like games is being remade for PS5. Demon's Souls challenging gameplay will remain with updated graphics and the use of ray-tracing. Make sure your PS Plus subscription is still good because multiplayer is also returning, and you'll be able to team up with allies to fight the various threats you encounter.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales | $50 at Amazon
Spider-Man: Miles Morales is swinging onto PS5 at launch, and you won't want to miss out on it. Last generation's Spider-Man for PS4 was regarded as one of the best superhero games ever made. Insomniac is following that up with a spin-off starring Miles Morales as he fights for his home of Harlem amidst a war between an energy corporation and high tech army.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | $60 at Amazon
Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes us back to the Dark Ages as Vikings flee their home country of Norway to find a new home in England. Though seen as barbaric invaders, there's much more to their culture and people. As Eivor, you'll lead your clan against King Alfred of Wessex and battle his armies who work to banish you from the land.
Immortals Fenyx Rising | $60 at Amazon
Immortals Fenyx Rising blends elements of Assassin's Creed Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to create an action-packed adventure. When Typhon escapes Tartarus and plans to exact revenge on the gods, it's up to you to save the land from him and his evil minions. With the gods' blessings and powers at your disposal, you should be up to the task.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War | $70 at Amazon
Call of Duty: Blacks Ops is going back to the Cold War, if you couldn't already tell by its name. As part of a secret mission, President Ronald Reagan tasks you to find and eliminate a Soviet spy known as Perseus. The future of the world and its history rests in your hands. And of course multiplayer will have zombies, because what's historical accuracy?
Far Cry 6 | $60 at Amazon
Far Cry 6 stars Giancarlo Esposito as a ruthless dictator teaching his son the ropes of ruling. As a guerilla fighter, it's up to players to topple his regime on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, inspired by Cuba in real life. Far Cry 6 releases next February for PS4 and PS5.
Best Prime Day PS4 Accessories Deals
Headsets, hard drives, and controllers are just a few of the accessories you'll want to keep an eye out for your PS4. If you're in the market for a new one, now's the time to buy. There are plenty of accessories to choose from, and some you may not have even thought of.
DualShock 4 | $60 at Amazon
You can never go wrong with an extra controller on hand. Whether you want to play local co-op or just want a fancy new color other than black, you should pick up a DualShock 4.
Razer Raiju Ultimate | $150 at Amazon
It may seem expensive for a controller, but it offers a lot of benefits compared to your regular DualShock. Interchangeable thumbsticks, D-pad, two back paddles, and a quick control panel are just a few of the customization features it offer.
PlayStation Plus 3-month | $25 at Amazon
Not keen on getting a full year's worth of PlayStation Plus? That's alright because you can buy a 3-month membership to try it out and see how you like it. Trust me, once you access those free games and discounts, you won't go back.
PlayStation Plus 1-month | $10 at Amazon
Maybe you just need PlayStation Plus for one month for whatever reason, that's fine too. You're still getting all of the benefits PlayStation Plus offers no matter how long you sign up for. And if you like it, you can always extend your membership after.
SteelSeries Pro + GameDAC | $250 at Amazon
Looking for a wireless headset? It doesn't get much better than the SteelSeries Arctic Pro and its accompanying GameDAC for premium grade audio. Providing the perfect balance between comfort, audio quality, and price, you won't regret this purchase.
HyperX Cloud Stinger Core | $40 at Amazon
Those looking for a more affordable headset will probably want to go wired, but there are plenty of options to choose from. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core is a quality choice, though this model doesn't support 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Razer Kraken X | $33 at Amazon
If you're familiar with gaming peripherals, Razer needs little introduction. This company makes some of the best headsets in the business that top streamers use every day. The Razer Kraken X in particular is lightweight and affordable, with 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Razer Nari Wireless | $90 at Amazon
Step up your game with the Razer Nari Wireless headset, compatible with PS4. This headset sports gel-infused ear cups and features THX Spatial Audio. If you want a premium headset without breaking the bank this Prime Day, this is the way to go.
Razer Thresher Wireless | $100 at Amazon
Another top-of-the-line offering from Razer, its Thresher headset delivers crystal clear audio in a comfortable form factor, even though it doesn't support 7.1 surround sound. You can use it wirelessly or through a wired connection with a 3.5mm jack.
Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Wireless | $100 at Amazon
Turtle Beach is another brand that people go to for quality audio peripherals. This Stealth 600 headset is compatible with PS5 and PS4, boasting a 15-hour battery life so you don't need to keep charging it constantly and can keep playing uninterrupted.
Mpow Air Wireless PS4 Headset | $50 at Amazon
Wireless headsets already tend to be expensive, but Mpow offers with one for an affordable price to begin with, not accounting for any deals going on. It features a detachable microphone and 17-hours of battery life for long-lasting gaming sessions. Save $20 when you clip the virtual coupon!
WD 2TB Elements Portable Hard Drive | $58 at Amazon
Let's face it, the 1TB hard drive in a PS4 usually isn't enough given the size of games today. One game can easily take up 100GB. Instead of deleting games off of your hard drive, just pick up some extra storage. It's portable and easy to connect.
WD Elements 4TB Portable Hard Drive | $85 at Amazon
If 2TB just doesn't cut it, you'll want to upgrade to a 4TB hard drive. Again, Western Digital offers a portable external hard drive that connects directly to your PS4 and works like a charm. I can attest to it personally.
Seagate 2TB External Hard Drive | $65 at Amazon
This Seagate Hard Drive is officially licensed to work with PS4, so you know you shouldn't have any problems with it. It's another trusted brand that comes with a 3-year limited warranty. 2TB should be plenty of extra space depending on your needs.
Beboncool PS4 Cooling Stand w/ Charging Station | $28 at Amazon
The PS4 can get hot. You know it. I know. Your neighbor probably knows it when its fan starts sounding like a jet engine. Keep it cool with a cooling stand. What's better is that this one comes with a charging station for your controllers and storage for up to 16 games.
PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station | $18 at Amazon
DualShock 4 controller batteries are... not great. Instead of getting that old USB cable out and charging it through a wired connection, grab a charging station and just leave it there between gaming sessions. Problem solved.
Beboncool DualShock 4 Charging Station | $12 at Amazon
Again, you've likely noticed how terrible the batteries are in any of your DualShock controllers. Beboncool offers a charging station to charge two of your controllers at once, and there's an LED indicator on the front so you know when charging is complete. Thanks to a free coupon, you save 20% on your purchase.
DualShock 4 Phone Clip | $9 at Amazon
A lot of us play games on the go nowadays, and touch controls on mobile can be abysmal. That's where a phone clip comes in. Just attach it to your DualShock and you can play wherever you want with little effort. It can be yours for less thanks to the 20% coupon.
Homall Gaming Chair | $123 at Amazon
If you don't sit on your couch to play video games, you'll definitely want to invest in a good gaming chair. As someone who used a wooden table chair for years, trust me when I say your back will be thanking you for the upgrade. Save a total of 29% between an instant discount and free coupon before checkout!
Best Prime Day PS4 Game Deals
A console can live or die by its games, and you'll find some of the best games on PS4. Sony prides itself in its first-party portfolio with exclusives like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, and more. With phenomenal third-party games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3, you'll always have something new to play.
Cyberpunk 2077 | $60 at Amazon
Cyberpunk 2077 is by far one of the most highly anticipated game in years, and certainly for this holiday. From the acclaimed developer of The Witcher series, we'll be taking park in a new cyberpunk adventure set in the fictional Night City. This could be an early contender for game of the decade if it lives up to expectations.
God of War | $18 at Amazon
God of War does just about everything right. Killer gameplay. Memorable, nuanced characters. Amazing cutscenes. An outstanding story. It's hard to nail just one aspect, but it manages to do it all. Inspired by Norse mythology, this installment in the series sees Kratos and his son travel across the Nine Realms.
Ghost of Tsushima | $60 at Amazon
Ghost of Tsushima is a wonderful action/adventure game set during the Mongolian invasion of Japan. As Jin Sakai struggles with his samurai training and his belief that he must protect the island at any cost, he'll make a number of friends (and enemies) along his journey.
The Last of Us Part 2 | $40 at Amazon
Controversial is one word to describe The Last of Us Part 2, but there's no denying its polish. If you haven't been spoiled or can get past some story elements you may not agree with, it's one of the best games to come out in years. Naughty Dog always puts its characters first, and this game is no different.
Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition | $17 at Amazon
With Horizon Forbidden West on the, well, horizon, it's the perfect time to play its predecessor. Horizon Zero Dawn tells of a world where new meets old, and mechanical beasts roam the land as society has transformed to more primitive tribes. When the machines start to become corrupted, you'll need to find out why.
DarkSiders Genesis - Nephilim Edition | $380 at Amazon
For any hardcore fans of the Darksiders series, you can snatch the Nephilim Edition of Darksiders Genesis this Prime Day. It contains the Darksiders board game, Strife figurine, premium box, and much more. If you missed out on buying it before, now's your chance.
Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition | $26 at Amazon
Everyone loves your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Since Miles Morales is coming out soon, you'll want to check out how his story started in this one. It focuses on Peter Parker and his time fighting the Sinister Six, but Miles makes a few appearances as well... one of which sees his life change forever.
Red Dead Redemption 2 | $39 at Amazon
Rootin' shootin' lootin' tootin'. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of Rockstar's most ambitious games to date, blowing Grand Theft Auto out of the water in terms of sheer scope. As the Old West is dying out and cowboys are arrested as outlaws, you'll play as Arthur Morgan as he fights for his way off life.
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition | $40 at Amazon
Borderlands 3 is a hell of a good time, and it's even better with friends. Join up with three others or play it solo to save the galaxy from a couple of evil influencer twins. Yes, I'm serious. Did I mention it also has like a billion guns? Guns that talk. Guns that fire lava. You name it. Now go shoot and loot.
The Witcher 3: Complete Edition | $25 at Amazon
CD Projekt RED is gearing up for Cyberpunk 2077, but anyone into fantasy needs to give The Witcher 3 a shot. This set the bar for what RPGs could and should be, crafting an intricate tale of politics, magic, war, and love. There's also a scene where someone has sex on a stuff unicorn. So, uh, there's that.
Best Prime Day PS4 Deals
So here's the thing: PS4 consoles are sold out nearly everywhere because people have been buying them up during the pandemic. Those that aren't sold out are price gouged. If you're okay with spending more money than these consoles usual retail for, this is probably the best deal you're going to get for a while.
The PS4 Pro is undoubtedly the best PS4 console on the market right now. With the PS5 soon to release in November, a lot of people will finally be upgrading to older hardware as the prices drop. If you want to play the best Sony games without breaking the bank, the PS4 Pro is the way to go. For anyone looking to save a little money, try out the PS4 Slim.
PlayStation 4 Pro | $446 at Amazon
The PS4 Pro boasts a 4.2 TFLOP GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. With the capability of rendering 4K graphics and delivering games at 60FPS — though not always at the same time — it's the perfect console if you're taking the plunge and finally upgrading before the PS5 comes out.
PlayStation 4
The PS4 still has a lot of life left in it with Sony pledging to release games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West on it. With exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and God of War, it's a great place to play.
Best Prime Day PlayStation VR Deals
They always say that virtual reality is the future, and PSVR has only gotten better and better with age. The PS5 may not be releasing with a new PSVR 2 headset, but the old PSVR headset will work just fine. For anyone looking to play some bleeding-edge technology — and put up with some growing pains — virtual reality is for you. Sony offers several great PSVR exclusives.
PlayStation VR - Marvel's Iron Man Bundle | $350 at Amazon
Iron Man for PSVR is just about the closest you'll probably ever come to stepping into the iconic suit. Any Marvel fans and VR enthusiasts should definitely check this one out as it features an original story inspired by the comics.
Best Prime Day PS4 Bundle Deals
A console is practically useless without any games to play, and that's why bundles are sometimes the best value. You'll get a PS4 and a few games in one convenient package, usually for less than what you'd pay for everything separately. While Sony's discontinued a lot of its older console bundles, there are still a few worth noting that don't cost exorbitant amounts of money.
Again, the console itself and these games could usually go for much less, but with PS4s sold out at most major retailers, these bundles are something you might want to look into.
PlayStation 4 Slim - Marvel's Spider-Man Bundle | $399 at Amazon
Marvel's Spider-Man is easily one of the best superhero games, and its available exclusively on PS4 (and soon PS5). Not only is it a fantastic Spider-Man story, but it does Peter Parker justice, too, in an experience you won't want to miss. This is the perfect chance to get caught up before Miles Morales drops.
PlayStation 4 - Grand Theft Auto V and The Last of Us Remastered Bundle | $400 at Amazon
Definitely an older bundle to throw in, with the original PS4 model to boot, but they're two great games and you can't go wrong for the right price. Just be aware that this PS4 only has a 500GB hard drive.
PlayStation 4 Slim - Only On PlayStation Bundle | $413 at Amazon
PlayStation boasts some of the best exclusives, and you can get your hands on three of the most popular with this PS4 Slim - Only on PlayStation bundle. It includes the 1TB console along with The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition. If you haven't played any of these games yet, now's the time.
PS4 vs PS4 Pro Which is right for me?
Some people will want to get a PS4 Pro over a PS4 just because of its sheer power, but it may not be the right choice for everyone. Every PS4 game can be played on either console, so it really comes down to personal preference. Do you need the absolute best visuals and frame rate? Performance can get choppy in certain games on a base PS4, but it runs most titles just fine. If you're looking to save money and you don't need 4K graphics, the PS4 Slim is the way to go.
Prime Day 2020 PS4 Deals I'm most excited about
I'm personally upgrading to a PS5 very soon, so most of the games don't interest me too much. What I care more about are the accessories and peripherals I can get for a cheap price. I'm definitely in the market for a new headset and I've been looking at the SteelSeries Arctis 7 for quite some time.
As for the PS5, I'll definitely be on the lookout for deals where I can buy a few games and get one for half off — or even free, if I'm lucky. Next-gen games are looking for be more expensive than ever, and I'll take what I can get when it comes to savings of any kind.
What were the best Prime Day 2019 PS4 deals?
The best deals from last year were on the console bundles, so you'll want to keep an eye out for those. With the PS5 right around the corner, you can expect prices on PS4 games to drop along with various accessories like controllers and headsets, many of which are compatible with Sony's next-gen console.
