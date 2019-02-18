You won't be able to use the average external hard drive if you want to add a few movies to your Oculus Go without wasting all of your memory space. You'll have to use a Wi-Fi router that is connected to your headset, download a media streaming app like SKYBOX VR Video Player, and access the files through the app. A portable Wi-Fi router like the RAVPower FileHub Plus adds extra data storage, extends the Wi-Fi coverage to your headset, and can be used as a portable charger. Here's where to start when it comes to portable Wi-Fi routers!
Our top pick!
RAVPower FileHub Plus
This wireless router can transfer files between your microSD cards, USB drives, hard disks, phones, tablets, computers, and even your Oculus Go. It functions as a portable charger with a 6000mAh battery capacity to a USB port. You can plug your ethernet cable directly into the hub to turn your wired network into a wireless network that has internet speeds up to 300Mbps.
Storage, router, and charging abilities
HooToo Wireless Travel Router
HooToo is known for its reliable devices and this is its best travel router. It has the ability to get speeds up to 300Mbps when you use the LAN port to turn your wired network into a wireless one. You can charge your device through the USB port thanks to the 10,400mAh battery and you get file transfer options for up to five compatible devices to use at once.
Budget option for router storage only
HooToo Wireless Travel Router
This option is perfect if you're working on a budget. There aren't any portable charging options, but you can still transfer files and convert your wired network into a wireless one. It has the ability to stream videos, photos, and music to a compatible TV, Chromecast, Roku, and more with internet speeds up to 150Mbps.
Amazon certified refurbished
D-Link Systems Portable Router and Charger
Extend the range of your home's Wi-Fi with this dual-band wireless router that offers speeds up to 300Mbps or 433Mbps. Those phenomenal specs give you the ability to easily share files over your own cloud storage or through a direct connection through the USB port. It also functions as a portable battery with a 4000mAh battery capacity that connects through a USB port.
Expanding the memory of your Oculus Go means you can take more of your favorite games, apps, and movies with you wherever you go. The RAVPower FileHub Plus is our top pick because of its size and abilities. This travel router won't break your bank, has the highest mAh battery capacity, and multiple connection features. You can use it with an SD card, Micro-USB, USB, and ethernet cord— meaning it works great with more than just your Oculus Go.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.